‘The Family Stone’ Sequel Sparks Bittersweet Reactions: ‘Won’t Be the Same Without Diane Keaton’

More than 20 years after the Stone family first gathered for one unforgettable Christmas — the beloved cast is coming home for another holiday reunion. But amid the excitement, fans are sharing the same bittersweet reaction — it simply won’t feel the same without Diane Keaton.

Searchlight Pictures officially confirmed on Saturday, September 12, that a sequel to the 2005 holiday favorite “The Family Stone” is moving forward, with Rachel McAdams, Sarah Jessica Parker, and most of the original ensemble returning.

The sequel, titled “The Families Stone,” will revisit the family decades after audiences first met them. One beloved member, however, will be deeply missed.

Keaton, who played family matriarch Sybil Stone, died from pneumonia at age 79 in October 2025, according to People.

Who Is Returning for ‘The Family Stone’ Sequel?

McAdams and Parker will be joined by Claire Danes, Dermot Mulroney, Craig T. Nelson, Luke Wilson, Tyrone Giordano, Elizabeth Reaser, Paul Schneider and Brian J. White, according to Searchlight Pictures.

“The Families Stone. Coming Soon,” the studio announced on Instagram while unveiling the sequel’s title.

The original movie followed Parker’s character, Meredith Morton, as she joined her boyfriend’s close-knit family for Christmas and struggled to win them over.

The movie became a holiday favorite, while Parker earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

Fans Remember Diane Keaton After ‘The Family Stone’ Sequel News

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Fans quickly flooded the announcement with emotional reactions, with many celebrating the sequel while acknowledging how deeply Keaton’s absence will be felt.

One fan wrote, “This movie has lived in my heart for years. After losing both of my parents, the meaning of family, being held through grief, and having people around you who love you hits even deeper. I cannot wait to see this story continue❤️ have a wonderful day xx”

Another fan added, “OH MY GOSHHHH my favourite Christmas movie of all time. The gorgeous, messy home full of love lives rent-free in my mind. I shall weep ❤️ xxx”

Others were already thinking about how the sequel might honor Keaton. “Already crying just thinking about the tribute to @diane_keaton that will surely be in this movie. 🖤 🤍” one person wrote.

“Won’t be the same without Diane Keaton 😭🖤,” another fan shared.

Another added, “Can’t believe @diane_keaton won’t be a part of this amazing moment 😭”

One fan was already hoping the movie would include a visual tribute to the late actress, writing, “So excited!!! Better have that beautiful picture of Diane displayed on the wall 🎁🖼️🥹”

Another summed up the excitement around the returning ensemble with a playful comparison: “The Avengers of Christmas movies ❤️,” they shared.

What Is ‘The Families Stone’ About?

According to a synopsis reported by Deadline, the sequel will pick up 20 years after Sybil’s death in the first movie. The Stone family once again comes together for Christmas, but this time Nelson’s character, Kelly Stone, arrives with unexpected news.

“The Stone family again reunites for Christmas, only to face the season’s biggest surprise: their father (Nelson) has unexpectedly invited the woman he’s fallen in love with to meet the family,” the synopsis reads.

Production is expected to begin in New York this fall. No release date has been announced.

How Will the Sequel Honor Diane Keaton?

Getty Diane Keaton

Writer-director Thomas Bezucha previously said he was working on another chapter of the Stone family’s story after Keaton’s death. Bezucha, 62, told CNN that writing the sequel had already left him thinking deeply about Sybil before the actress died.

“I’ve been haunted by the loss of Sybil for months now while I worked on it, and so this was a blow on a tender bruise already,” he said. “Mentally, I’ve been spending time in that house where I’ve been missing her for a while already.”

Keaton’s absence is expected to be woven directly into the new story rather than ignored.

What Has the Original Cast Said About Returning?

Several cast members had already hinted that a reunion was taking shape before Searchlight made it official.

Wilson, 54, told “Entertainment Tonight” in July that he had seen the screenplay and was enthusiastic about returning. “I read the script, and it’s really funny, and it’s so nice that everybody wants to work together again.”

Mulroney also signaled that the cast was ready to reunite during an appearance on “The Tangle” podcast. “Everyone’s up for returning. I can be on record.”

Now, the Stone family’s next Christmas is officially on its way.