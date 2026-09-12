‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson and Wife Catherine End 20-Year Marriage

After two decades of marriage and raising three children together, Alan Ritchson and Catherine Ritchson are going their separate ways. The “Reacher” star, 43, and Catherine announced their split in a joint Instagram statement on Saturday, September 12. The longtime couple made it clear that while their marriage is ending, their family remains their priority.

What Did Alan Ritchson and Catherine Say About Their Split?

“After twenty years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside one another in a different way,” they began. “We grew up together. We built a life and a family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world.”

Alan and Catherine emphasized that they remain grateful for the life they created together.

“Nothing can diminish what these years have meant to us – or the love and respect we will always share,” they continued. “The best gift we can give one another – and our boys – right now is friendship, grace, and a commitment to becoming the strongest co-parents we can be.”

The couple also asked for understanding as they adjust to a new chapter outside their marriage.

“We also want to give each other room to grow into the people we are becoming,” Alan and Catherine added. “Change is hard enough without the whole world weighing in. We hope, especially for the sake of our boys, that you will allow our family to move through this chapter with privacy and compassion.”

“Thank you for supporting us as we continue making the health and happiness of our family our priority,” they concluded.

How Long Were Alan Ritchson and Catherine Married?

Getty Catherine Ritchson and Alan Ritchson

According to People, Alan and Catherine married in May 2006, making 2026 their 20th year of marriage. Their relationship began years before Alan became widely known for playing Jack Reacher in the hit series “Reacher.” The pair met when they were young after crossing paths in a dance class in Florida, according to People.

Alan previously recalled being nervous about approaching Catherine and asking a friend to learn more about her before he worked up the courage to speak to her.

The pair dated, briefly split after their first summer together, and later reconnected before eventually marrying.

How Many Children Do Alan Ritchson and Catherine Have?

Alan and Catherine share three sons: Calem, 13, Edan, 12, and Amory, 10. Their children were at the center of Saturday’s announcement, with the former couple stressing their commitment to remaining close co-parents.

Over the years, Catherine has largely stayed out of the Hollywood spotlight even as Alan’s acting career expanded.

What Is Alan Ritchson Known For?

Ritchson’s path to Hollywood began long before “Reacher.” He first appeared on television as a contestant on “American Idol” Season 3 in 2004, when he was 20.

Ritchson auditioned with Stevie Wonder’s “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” for Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, and Randy Jackson, and advanced to the Hollywood rounds before being eliminated during the group stage.

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He later said the show helped bring him to Los Angeles, where acting opportunities soon followed.

He became a major television star after landing the title role in Amazon Prime Video’s “Reacher,” based on Lee Child’s popular Jack Reacher novels.

In 2026, Netflix tapped the “Reacher” star to host and executive produce a new survival competition series, with veteran “Survivor” producer Jay Bienstock also behind the project. His screen career stretches back to the early 2000s and includes roles in “Smallville,” “Blue Mountain State,” and the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movies.