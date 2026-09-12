Fellow Housewives Rally Around Brandi Glanville With GoFundMe Donations

Brandi Glanville is getting support from some familiar faces as she continues to navigate her ongoing health issues.

Days after a friend launched a GoFundMe to help the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum cover mounting medical expenses, several women from the Housewives world have contributed to the fundraiser.

Among them are Glanville’s former RHOBH co-stars Kyle Richards and Camille Grammer, as well as The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Claudia Jordan, TMZ reported on Sept. 12.

The donations come after Glanville publicly shared the fundraiser herself, asking her followers to help spread the word.

“For those asking this is the link for the go fund me that was created. Pls retweet and share. 🙏❤️,” she wrote on X on Sept. 12.

According to TMZ, the fundraiser had collected approximately $7,000 toward its $28,000 goal as of Saturday morning.

Kyle Richards and Camille Grammer Donate to Brandi Glanville

Richards donated $500 to Glanville’s fundraiser, according to TMZ, making her one of the top donors displayed on the GoFundMe page.

The contribution is particularly notable given Richards and Glanville’s complicated history. The two spent years together on RHOBH, where their relationship shifted between friendship and conflict during Glanville’s time on the show.

Grammer, another RHOBH alum with a long history with Glanville, donated $200.

Grammer told TMZ that she still remembered Glanville showing her kindness during one of the most difficult periods of her own life.

“I remember when she sent me flowers when I had my hysterectomy for uterine cancer. I thought that was very sweet of her. I wanted to return the favor, and I feel bad for what she’s going through,” Grammer said.

The gesture comes despite the two women not currently being close. They also had their share of disagreements while filming “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” in Morocco.

RHOA alum Jordan contributed $100 to the fundraiser, according to TMZ. Glanville’s longtime friend and podcast partner James Maas also donated $100.

Brandi Glanville’s Friend Started the Fundraiser Amid Her Health Issues

The latest support comes just days after Glanville’s friend Gina Rodriguez organized the GoFundMe on her behalf.

As EntertainmentNow previously reported, the fundraiser was created as Glanville faces significant medical expenses connected to health issues she has been dealing with for several years.

The fundraiser states that Glanville has been diagnosed with highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis, also known as Valley fever, Demodex dermatitis and mononucleosis. Doctors have also identified a fungal ball in her face that needs to be removed, according to the fundraiser.

Her treatment plan is expected to include months of daily IV medication as well as additional procedures and surgeries. The fundraiser states that treatment alone is costing approximately $3,300 to $6,000 per month, even with insurance.

Glanville has also spoken candidly about the difficulty of asking for financial help. But as her fundraiser continues to gain traction, some of the women who have shared the Bravo spotlight with her are now stepping up to show their support.