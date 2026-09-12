Tearful Brandi Glanville Candidly Addresses GoFundMe Amid Health Struggles: ‘Never Thought I Would Do This’

Formerly star of Bravo‘s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Brandi Glanville has been candid in discussing her health struggles in recent months.

After opening up about all the medical procedures she’s been undergoing, the reality TV star made further headlines when her friend, Gina Rodriguez, launched a GoFundMe to raise money to cover the cost of Glanville’s medical expenses to deal with a facial parasite and a face tumor that has left her facially disfigured.

In the latest edition of her podcast, Glanville tearfully addresses the embarrassment she’s experiencing in asking fans for help — but also revealed she had not other choice.

‘I’m Embarrassed’

Addressing the GoFundMe in the latest edition of her podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,”

“I’m embarrassed, honestly, because I don’t like to ask for help,” Glanville admitted to co-host James Maas.

“I never thought I would do this,” she confessed. However, she recalled that Rodriguez offered a sobering assessment, telling her “You have no choice.”

‘Spent In Every Way’

As she continued, Glanville broke down in tears while detailing the cost of her treatment, which costs a whopping $7,000 a week.

With no medical insurance, she’s been fighting a losing battle to keep up with those costs, adimtting that she’s been receiving daily calls from creditors. Taken together, she admitted the experience has left her “spent in every way.”

Glanville admitted she “[doesn’t] want anyone to see” the GoFundMe, but desperation had forced her to accept it.

Maas defended Glanville, telling her, “It’s not embarrassing. What’s embarrassing is the whole medical system … You need a GoFundMe.”

18-Hour Daily Infusions

Recently, Glanville shared a video on Instagram to detail the extreme treatment she was underoing.

“For the first time, I’m showing you what my life has really looked like behind closed doors,” she wrote in a caption for the video. “The treatments. The IVs. The exhaustion. The days nobody saw. I haven’t been ready to talk about all of it publicly, and there’s still a lot I’m not ready to share yet. This is only one minute of a much bigger story.”

In that video, Glanville revealed that she’d been undergoing daily IV treatments lasting 18 hours.

“I can’t eat because the things I do decreases my food,” Glanville said, while demonstrating her preparations to begin her daily infusions.

As Glanville told her Instagram followers, the infusions may have been helping her medically, but were making her feel physically ravaged.

“I feel like death,” she shared. “I look like death.”

She continued by detailing the drug regimen she was on.

“I just finished this IV, it’s Imipenum. It’s on a pump. I had to learn to do all these with the nurse,” she explained.

According to Glanville, her nurse “comes four hours a day in the evenings to do my other IV,” but is on her own for another IV, lasting four more hours.

“And then I start this at 4 o’clock, the Imipenum, and I have that overnight,” she said, revealing those infusions can take up to 18 hours a day, leaving her virtually housebound. “The only time I leave my house is to do my podcast,” she shared.

