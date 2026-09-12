Céline Dion Breaks Down in Tears During First Full Concert in Six Years: VIDEO

Céline Dion could not hold back her emotions as she stepped onto the stage in Paris for a moment fans have waited six years to see. According to a video shared by Variety on X on Saturday, September 12, Dion, 58, cried as she began her first full headlining concert since a rare neurological disorder forced her to step away from regular performances.

Why Was Céline Dion’s Paris Concert So Emotional?

The Saturday, September 12, show launched a sold-out Paris residency and marked a major milestone in a comeback that once seemed uncertain. The Grammy winner is scheduled to perform 26 concerts over the next eight months.

Saturday’s performance marked Dion’s first full concert in six years and her most significant return to live performing since revealing her stiff person syndrome diagnosis in 2022.

The emotion hit almost immediately. According to Variety, Dion addressed the crowd through tears in the show’s opening moments. “I had promised myself not to cry,” Dion told thousands of adoring fans.

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“I don’t keep my promises. But I’m so happy to see you all. I missed you. I’m going to sing like you without crying.”

Getty French Canadian singer Céline Dion appears on stage

The rare neurological condition can cause severe muscle stiffness and spasms, making singing and performing especially challenging.

Getty Canadian singer Céline Dion gestures as she performs during her first concert of a series at thPlénitudede Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, is September 12, 2026.

Dion largely disappeared from the stage after disclosing her diagnosis, but she gave fans an unforgettable glimpse of her recovery at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She performed Édith Piaf’s “Hymne à l’amour” from the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony while wearing a shimmering Dior gown. Her new residency, however, represents something different: a return to performing complete concerts before her own audience.

How Did Fans Welcome Céline Dion Back to Paris?

Getty Participants take part in a massive karaoke event dedicated to Céline Dion

Excitement had been building long before Dion walked onstage. Fans gathered outside Le Royal Monceau hotel in Paris, with some reportedly arriving as early as 6 a.m. Saturday, hoping to see her before the concert.

Since arriving in France for two weeks of preparations, Dion has been greeted by crowds singing some of her biggest hits outside the hotel.

Getty Canadian singer Céline Dion acknowledges fans

“She made me dream all my life and I want to thank her,” Italian fan Cristina Piergentili, 38, said, as reported by Reuters. Another fan, Aurelie Chabroll, 42, called Dion “the greatest, my idol.”She’s a fighter. She really proved that to us and her return is just magical.”

What Has Paris Done to Celebrate Céline Dion’s Return?

The city has embraced Dion’s comeback well beyond the concert venue. A Metro station near the arena in Nanterre has been decorated with lyrics from some of her best-known songs, according to Variety. Galeries Lafayette also opened a merchandise pop-up, while thousands were expected to take part in a giant karaoke event organized at City Hall.

The welcome is especially meaningful to Dion, who has long shared a close bond with France.

“It’s my second home,” she told reporters after arriving in the country on Friday, August 28.

How Many Concerts Will Céline Dion Perform?

The Paris residency was announced in March on Dion’s 58th birthday and will include 26 performances over eight months, Billboard reported. For the singer behind classics including “Because You Loved Me” and “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” the run signals a return to the sustained live performing that her illness forced her to leave behind.

Saturday’s tears captured the weight of that journey before the music had even fully begun.

After years of uncertainty surrounding whether Dion could return to full concerts, the singer was back where generations of fans have known her best: standing onstage, surrounded by music and an audience that had waited years to welcome her home.