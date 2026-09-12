Jenna Dewan Gets Sweet Messages from ‘The Rookie’ Cast Ahead of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Debut

In a couple of days, actress Jenna Dewan will hit the ballroom for Season 35 of “Dancing With the Stars.” It will be Dewan’s first time on the ABC reality TV show. Before she makes her debut, some of her cast members from “The Rookie” have some words she needs to hear.

‘The Rookie’ Cast Messages to Jenna Dewan Before ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Debut

Dewan has played Bailey Nune on “The Rookie” since the end of Season 3. Soon she will be pulling double duty, filming Season 9 of “The Rookie” and competing on “Dancing With the Stars.”

While she focuses on her premiere night routine, Dewan’s “The Rookie” family championed her and gave her a hard time in some sweet messages. Melissa O’Neil (Lucy) kicked off the video footage, sharing the cast’s excitement for Dewan.

“Jenna, we are so excited for you. Bring that Mirrorball home, girl. Bring it home to ‘The Rookie.’ We love you!” O’Neil declared.

Alyssa Diaz (Angela) told Dewan, “Good luck,” and shared, “Can’t wait to see all your dance moves.” Deric Augustine (Miles) said good luck to his co-star. “Much love and we miss you,” the actor added.

“Days of our Lives” alum Eric Winter (Tim) took a different approach to supporting his co-star. “Jenna, where you at? Why aren’t you at work?” he joked before saying, “Good luck. We got your back. Go crush it.”

Lisseth Chavez (Celina) hyped up Dewan. The actress believes that her co-star has “got this” and instructed Dewan to “Go dance and go show them what you got. Let’s go, girl.”

Dewan’s “The Rookie” husband, Nathan Fillion (John), rounded out the video with simple and encouraging words. “Jenna, you got this,” shared the “One Life to Live” alum.

There was no shortage of love for Dewan from her “The Rookie” family. Dewan has confirmed that she will not miss out on any of Season 9 despite the time commitment with “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I’m doing both at the same time. They’re being amazing. They’re all so excited for this opportunity, and they’re really working it out between the two productions. But yes. I’m gonna be slightly insane going in between filming The Rookie and coming here and doing the shows, but it’s all exciting. I’m here for the challenge, and the best people in the world are working it out,” Dewan shared with TV Insider after it was announced she was part of “Dancing With the Stars” Season 35 cast.

Season 9 of “The Rookie” premieres in early 2027. The two-night premiere of “Dancing With the Stars” Season 35 kicks off on Tuesday, September 15, at 8/7c.

Jenna Dewan’s Message to Her Younger Self

“The Rookie” cast weren’t the only ones sending a message to Dewan as she gears up to take on the ballroom. The “Step Up” star used social media to share a message to her younger self.

In an Instagram post, Dewan shared two throwback photos of herself as a child in dance costumes, as well as her official photo from the hit ABC competition series. “Dear little Jen, all of this is for you 🥹😭♥️ @dancingwiththestars,” she began her caption.

Dewan revealed that dance has always been her first love, and it has been a while since she was able to connect with it. She went on to admit she was filled with gratitude for this new experience that embraces her first love.

There has been a lot of backlash over Dewan and Julia Stiles competing on “Dancing With the Stars” because of their dance experience. Dewan defended her casting, calling it completely different than her dance training.