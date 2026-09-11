Who Are The Real Life Partners Of The Dancing With The Stars Season 35 Celebrities?

As season 35 of “Dancing With The Stars” prepares to welcome a new batch of celebrities to the ballroom, we look into their private lives.

Now we know the full list of stars competing for the Mirrorball Trophy this year, including reality stars, podcasters, chefs and Olympians. So who is heading onto the dancefloor loved up and married and who is single?

Amber Glenn

Amber Glenn attends the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.

Olympic gold medalist figure skater Amber Glenn is thought to be single, although she keeps her private life to herself.

She previously dated fellow figure skater Nathan Chen. The couple were together in 2016 and parted ways before the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Glenn identifies as pansexual and bisexual, and is the first openly queer female figure skater to represent the U.S. in the Olympic Games.

Ciara Miller

Getty Ciara Miller attends the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards at The United Theater on Broadway on May 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Reality star Ciara Miller confirmed to Access Hollywood that she is currently single and enjoying her “single-girl era” after recently turning 30.

The TV star has previously dated her “Summer House” co-stars Luke Gulbranson and Austen Kroll. Her recent romance with West Wilson hit headlines after he became close to Ciara’s close friend Amanda Batula.

“Honestly, I did proposition one of my gay best friends the other day. I was like, ‘Maybe we’ll get married and have kids because I’m like, I can’t imagine living with a straight man,” she added.

“When I first joined “Summer House”, I was 24 years old. And I dated the wrong people, and you date the wrong people, and you give them second chances for stupid reasons,” she said to E! on Sept. 2.

Conner Leavitt

Conner Leavitt is married to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star and former DWTS contestant Whitney Leavitt. The couple wed in 2016 and share three kids together, the youngest of which was born in 2024. The couple renewed their vows earlier this year.

She celebrated him following in her ballroom footsteps when he was announced as a competitor on “Dancing With The Stars.”

“In our 10 years of marriage, this is the longest Conner & I have ever been away from each other,” she wrote on Instagram. “Such a bittersweet night celebrating someone who means so much to us. So excited for this next adventure & we’re so excited for everything that’s ahead of you!”

Connor Wood

Getty Connor Wood attends “The Running Man” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on November 09, 2025, in New York, New York.

Social media star Connor Wood is currently single, as far as public knowledge is aware. Better known online as Fibula, Wood has never publicly dated anyone.

Last year, he was linked to Alix Earle’s friend Sally Carden, who has recently appeared in Netflix reality show “Earle Meets World.” Neither ever confirmed the relationship.

Ezra Frech

Getty Ezra Frech visits the Empire State Building on July 22, 2025 in New York City.

Athlete Ezra French recently confirmed he is single. The Paralympic track and field gold medalist posted a video last month of himself shaking his head “no” as various questions popped up onscreen, including “Do you have a girlfriend?”

Giada De Laurentiis

Getty Giada De Laurentiis attends the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Associated Television Int’l Studios in Burbank, California.

TV chef Giada De Laurentiis has been in a long-term relationship with TV producer Shane Farley for over a decade.

The couple met in 2013 when Farley was hired to produce a talk show with De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay. While the talk show never happened, the pair became friends and started dating in 2015.

“I just thought she was really smart and funny and I thought, ‘God, she would be a great host for a show,'” he previously told People about their initial meeting.

She was formerly married to fashion designer Todd Thompson, with whom she shares a daughter, Jade. The couple split in 2014.

Guillermo Rodriguez

Getty Mexican-US comedian Guillermo Rodriguez attends the 86th Annual Peabody Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on May 31, 2026.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” star Guillermo Rodriguez is married, but keeps his private life out of the spotlight.

Rodriguez did make a public appearance with his wife and son on the red carpet premiere of the 2017 movie “Coco” in Los Angeles. The couple also attended the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in 2022.

Harry Shum Jr.

Getty Harry Shum Jr. and Shelby Rabara attend the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026.

Actor Harry Shum Jr. wed actor and dancer Shelby Rabara in 2015 and they have a daughter together. The couple first began dating back in 2007 and it was Rabara who encouraged Shum to audition for “Glee.”

When recently asked what the secret to a long marriage was, Harry told People, “I don’t know if I have a secret,” he admitted. “I think, to me, it’s like there’s no secret. I think it’s just loving each other in different stages.”

“It takes a different type of love [in each phase]. And it’s like you’re discovering this like, ‘Oh, this is what she needs, this is what I need.’ And you kind of just communicate sometimes through argument, sometimes through silence, sometimes through just action,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” actor added.

Jenna Dewan

Getty US actress Jenna Dewan (R) and US actor Steve Kazee attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on November 8, 2025.

Actor and dancer Jenna Dewan got engaged to actor Steve Kazee in 2020; the couple has two kids together. The couple first met in 2012 when Kazee was appearing on the Broadway show “Once.” People confirmed they were an item in 208.

“Life went on, as it does,” she said in the fall 2021 issue of The Knot Magazine. “Many years later, we were in different situations. I was single again, he was single. He messaged me and said something like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you remember me, but how are you?’ And I was floored. Of course I remembered him. And that moment in 2012.”

Jenna was previously married to Channing Tatum, with whom she has a daughter. The couple met when making 2006’s “Step Up” and wed in 2009. They have one daughter together, born in 2013. The couple split in 2018, something Tatum called “a journey.”

“It never ends. You just learn as you go and get better at certain things, and for me, Evie will always be my top priority. I just continually put her first. That’s how I can manage all hard things,” she said, per People.

Jackson Olson

Savannah Bananas baseball player Jackson Olson is in a relationship with “Wheel of Fortune” social media correspondent Maggie Sajak.

“Hey guys. A lot of you have been asking how Maggie and I met,” Olson said in an Instagram post alongside his girlfriend. “No, it was not at Disney,” he revealed about Pat Sajak’s famous daughter.

The couple said that they met when both attended a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game on October 16, 2025. They waved at each other, before getting a drink and going back to their seats. “Because I was really, really nervous,” Olson admitted. “As they say, the rest is history.”

Julia Stiles

Getty Julia Stiles and Preston Cook attend a screening of “Wish You Were Here” at the Crosby Street Hotel on January 15, 2025 in New York City.

“Save the Last Dance” actress Julia Stiles married camera assistant Preston Cook in 2017 after meeting on the set of the 2014 movie “Blacklist.”

Appearing on “Live With Kelly!” in 2016, Stiles opened up about her 2015 proposal “It was a total surprise,” she exclaimed. “Mostly because I talked myself out of it. We went on a trip to Colombia with his entire family over Christmas and New Year’s. So, because I’m a lady, I was like, ‘Do not ruin a perfectly good vacation by getting your hopes up. Just let it go. Be in the present moment.'”

They have three sons together: Strummer, 8, Arlo, 4, and Henry, whom she welcomed in 2023.

Maura Higgins

Getty British TV presenter Maura Higgins attends the annual American Foundation for AIDS Research amfAR Gala on the sidelines of the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2026.

“Love Island” star Maura Higgins is currently single and it might stay that way for a while.

“I’ve already got severe trust issues. I”‘ve been cheated on by the majority of my exes—that’s the reason I’ve been celibate for a whole year,” she told E! earlier this year after losing “The Traitors” to Rob Rausch.

“I don’t want to bring just anyone into my energy. It wasn’t even a plan to be celibate. I didn’t put a timeline on it,” she told Cosmopolitan in March.

“I just had terrible exes and needed a break,” she said. “I wanted to focus on me, my career, and my energy. Now that it’s been over a year, I don’t even think of men,” the Irish beauty claimed.

The reality TV star added: “I’m not saying I’m not open [to a relationship], but I’m not checking my DMs to see who’s in there. I’m not searching for it.”

Sarah Jane Nader

Getty Sarah Jane Nader attends as Vanity Fair Hosts Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood at Bar Marmont on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

“Love Thy Nader” star Sarah Jane Nader is single

The model came out as bisexual during the first season of her reality show, which follows her and her famous sisters. The show followed Nader as she brought a woman called Eliana home to Louisiana for Easter, connected with a woman called Alexis, and dated Henrietta Hudson.

“No one would want to know about my dating life because they would be scared it would come up,” Nader told Variety. “When I had a girlfriend that I loved very much before Eliana, I was too scared to bring her home. I didn’t want to put her under the pressure of experiencing homophobia.”

Nader was spotted last month on a date with Pete Davidson, although sources later told People they are “not pursuing a relationship”

Tatyana Ali

“The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” star Tatyana Ali has been married to Dr. Vaughn Rasberry since 2016. He is a Stanford professor who specializes in African diaspora literature and modern philosophical theories.

“Vaughn and I met on eHarmony!” Ali told ET in 2016. “It was my first time dating online. We wrote letters for months before we decided to Skype. And then, of course, met.”

Rasberry and Ali are parents to two children, Edward Aszard Rasberry and Alejandro Vaughn Rasberry.

Taylor Hanson

Natalie Hanson and Musician Taylor Hanson attend the Entertainment Weekly Academy Awards viewing party at Elaine’s on February 25, 2007 in New York City.

Taylor has been married to Natalie Hanson since 2007, and the couple has seven children together. The couple met as teens when Hanson visited Atlanta on tour. His brother Zac met his wife Kate at this show.

“I think what’s really cool about bigger families is that everybody develops this innate ability to figure out how to compromise, work with others and realize that the entire world doesn’t revolve around you,” the musician told Today’s Parent in 2017.

He added: “It also encourages you to be an individual because you can clearly see your differences from a brother or sister. I see that with my kids: They’re very different, but I see that they love and respect one another.”

Tyler Cameron

“Bachelorette“ star Tyler Cameron is engaged to content creator Tate Madden, who he proposed to in August 2026 after two years of dating. They hard-launched their romance in an Instagram video in September 2024.

The couple met in 2022 when he was making his HGTV renovation show. Tate did promotional photography and social media for the show, which she briefly appeared in.

The pair originally met two years earlier, although he claims he does not remember their “long conversation.” “He thought I met him when I started helping him for the show,” Tate said on Gia Giudice’s podcast.

He previously dated supermodel Gigi Hadid. After “The Bachelorette” wrapped, Hadid slid into Tyler’s Instagram DMs and the couple dated for a few months.

“I took it as I met a great person, a great friend. It wasn’t like a bad breakup or anything like that. It was just, we’re at different parts of our lives right now. What did I learn about myself? I don’t know. I’m still learning so much about myself every day. Being in this light is totally different, so I’m still learning,” he said to People about their split.