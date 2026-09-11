Check Out the Routines For the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Premiere

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 begins next Tuesday night. There will be another episode on Wednesday as part of the two-episode premiere. However, two premiere episodes will come with a bit of a twist.

The eight male contestants will compete on Tuesday night, while the eight women compete on Wednesday. At the end of each episode, one couple will be eliminated. A double elimination during week one means that everyone will need to perform to the best of their abilities.

Read on and see what to expect from the season 35 competitors when the fun kicks off next week.

Meet the Men of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35

During the first night, the men will take the stage. Each contestant will perform a routine to a song from the year they were born.

Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess will perform a Tango to “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz.

Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach will dance a Tango to “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson.

Singer Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart have a Quickstep to “Tell Her About It” by Billy Joel.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Conner Leavitt and Adele Zaikman are dancing the Salsa to “Whoomp! (There It Is)” by Tag Team.

Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson and Emma Slater are doing the Cha-cha-cha to “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls.

Talk show personality Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson are also doing the Cha-cha-cha to “Mr. Big Stuff” by Jean Knight.

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson will be dancing the Cha-cha-cha to “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind & Fire.

Comedian Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold have the fourth Cha-cha-cha of the evening with “I Like It, I Love It” by Tim McGraw.

The Women Are Ready to Perform on Night Two

The women will take the stage on Wednesday night. They will also perform a routine to a song from the year they were born.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik are performing a Jive to “Knock on Wood” by Amii Stewart.

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten are doing a Tango to “Venus” by Shocking Blue.

“The Rookie” star Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy are also performing the Tango to “Call Me” by Blondie.

Figure skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov are doing the Cha-cha-cha to “Smooth” by Santana, featuring Rob Thomas.

“The Traitors” star Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas will perform the Foxtrot to “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles.

“Summer House” star Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong are dancing the Foxtrot to “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” by Whitney Houston.

“Love Thy Nader” star Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills are doing the Jive to “Sk8er Boi” by Avril Lavigne.

“Save the Last Dance” star Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa will perform the Quickstep to “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton.

Fans can catch the DWTS season premiere at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15 on ABC. The second episode begins at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16 on the network. Tune in and see who advances to week two and who ultimately says goodbye.