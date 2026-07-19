Kelly Clarkson Celebrates New Chapter With Playful NBC Joke

Former coach on “The Voice” Kelly Clarkson cracked jokes about her departure from NBC during a performance at Caesars Palace, where she is currently doing a residency.

Us Weekly reports that Clarkson said to a fan, “I would get fired by NBC, but I don’t work there anymore. We are sad about it because it was a fun show.”

Kelly Clarkson Jokes About Her NBC Departure

Kelly went on to sing, “No more HR meetings!” She also mentioned her experiences as a touring musician at 19, saying no one on a tour bus would be able to last through them.

Clarkson also referred to herself as a “nerd” who is not the best in HR meetings because she would just blurt out, “I’m sorry,” like she was in a classroom, and stop the entire meeting. But she quickly added that it was a joke, as there have been no rumors of conflict between Clarkson and NBC.

Kelly Clarkson Reflects on Her Time at NBC

Clarkson shared the news on Instagram back in February and had nothing but nice things to say about her time with the network.

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ both in Los Angeles and New York,” she said. “There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons.”

She expressed being “forever grateful and honored” to have worked with an exceptional band and crew and referred to them as “talented and inspiring people.” She also noted that NBC has been a “supportive and incredible partner,” squashing any speculation of negative feelings on her end.

Why Kelly Clarkson Chose to Step Away

Kelly said her choice to step away was truly to prioritize her family after her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, passed away from cancer in 2025. The couple welcomed two children during their marriage, River, 11, and Remington, 9.

She said that putting them first feels necessary as they enter the next chapter of their lives and that she still plans on releasing new music, playing shows, and potentially making surprise appearances on “The Voice,” but that her children come first now.

Fans Support Kelly Clarkson’s Departure

She also thanked her audience for allowing the show to be a part of their lives for all these years and for believing in the project. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” has been on the air for seven seasons, and she cited her desire to prioritize her children as the reason for ending its run multiple times. Some direct quotes from fans on Instagram have been posted below.

“I respect you so much and even more with your decision to take a break and be able to have more time with your kids,” one fan wrote. “They are so blessed to have such an amazing mom. ♥️ “

Another fan said, “Thank you for 7 fantastic seasons and to all of the wonderful people behind the scenes who put on an incredible show day after day! We love you ❤️.”

It has racked up 1,220 episodes during its seven-year tenure on NBC. Fans gave Clarkson an overwhelming amount of support for her decision on social media.

The last episodes of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” are scheduled to air in fall 2026.