Mark Ballas Teases ‘Twist’ Ahead of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Premiere

Mark Ballas hasn’t committed to another season of “Dancing With the Stars” yet. However, he’s familiar enough with the show to know exactly when something is brewing behind the scenes.

Fans rejoiced when ABC officially released this year’s September premiere date. Behind the scenes, the casting department is hard at work securing celebrities and inviting pro dancers to return. However, one couple has to leave the competition first.

In a new interview, Mark Ballas admits he thinks “Dancing With the Stars” executives are going to pull off a surprise twist when season 35 kicks off in September.

Mark Ballas Warns Fans to Prepare For Twists and Turns

Right now, Mark Ballas is starring as Billy Flynn in “Chicago” on Broadway. His run stretches through August 16, and then he will be free to work on other projects. Coincidentally, that’s just one month before “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premieres.

While he won’t confirm or deny his involvement with the new season, he’s speculating on what might be in store.

“If I were to be a pro this season, I’m sure [casting director] Deena [Katz] will do her thing. The cast they’ve released so far looks great. I’m sure they’re gonna have surprises. The fact that we have a two-night premiere makes me think that there’s a twist,” Mark Ballas shared with Us Weekly.

“The last few years it’s [been] one night and someone either gets eliminated or they don’t. So, a two-night premiere means something’s coming, I think. I would encourage people to keep both nights free,” the 40-year-old shared his opinion.

Mark Ballas previously competed last year with reality star Whitney Leavitt. The pair were eliminated just before the season 34 finale. He’s open to returning this year if there is space for him.

“I mean, it just depends. The show has their system that they go through and they’re deeply in the casting process right now,” he told the outlet. “We’ll see.”

This Year’s Competitors Gear Up For the Season 35 Premiere

So far, four celebrity contestants have been confirmed for the competition this season. “The Traitors” finalist Maura Higgins, “Love Island” star Ciara Miller, Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson, and talk show personality Guillermo Rodriguez will enter the ballroom.

None of the pro dancers have officially confirmed their return, but many have dropped hints that they’ll be back. Rylee Arnold and Brandon Armstrong have both announced that they’re moving back to Los Angeles for the fall, a requirement for all out-of-state competitors.

Right now, most of the pro dancers and many celebrity contestants are at the first-ever “Dancing With the Stars” convention in Palm Springs, California. All weekend long, fans will get the chance to meet their favorite pros, take photos, watch performances, and so much more.

And until season 35 officially begins, fans can enjoy new episodes of “The Next Pro” each Monday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, on ABC. The second episode premieres the following night on Wednesday, September 16.