Elvis Presley’s Ex-Wife Priscilla Makes Rare Glamorous Appearance at 81

Priscilla Presley proved she still knows how to make an entrance. The 81-year-old actress and entrepreneur, once married to music icon Elvis Presley, stepped out Thursday for the 14th Remus Lifestyle Night, an annual gathering hosted by luxury real estate entrepreneur Marcel Remus at the Hilton Mallorca Galatzó in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

MEMPHIS, TN – FEBRUARY 5: Rock and roll singer Elvis Presley with his wife Priscilla Beaulieu Presley and their 4-day-old daughter Lisa Marie Presley on February 5, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.

The event draws an international mix of celebrities each year for a night of glamour, according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

Priscilla Presley Glows in Head-to-Toe Red at Rare Outing

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum leaned fully into a monochromatic red moment for the occasion, wearing a floor-length, long-sleeved red gown paired with a matching crossbody bag and lipstick to match. See more photos obtained by People here.

She rounded out the look with a black watch, a moon-shaped necklace and several rings, wearing her signature dark red hair parted down the middle with soft pink blush and eyeliner.

When Was Priscilla Presley Last Seen in Public?

Public appearances have become increasingly rare for Presley in recent years. Before this week, she was last seen in March, when she traveled to Denmark to give a series of lectures and visited the Elvis Memphis Museum, a Presley-dedicated museum located in Randers, as reported by People.

Prior to that, her most visible stretch came in the fall of 2025, when she made the rounds promoting her memoir.

Reflecting on Her Marriage to Elvis in Her Memoir

Getty Elvis Presley (1935 – 1977) being fed a mouthful of wedding cake by his bride Priscilla Beaulieu at the Aladdin Hotel, Las Vegas.

That memoir, “Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis,” co-written with Mary Jane Ross, traces Presley’s decades-long journey through love and loss following her marriage to “King of Rock and Roll” Elvis.

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The two tied the knot in Las Vegas in 1967 and divorced in 1973, as reported by US! Weekly. Despite the separation, Presley has said the years since have only deepened her appreciation for who he was.

She described the book as a reflection spanning eight decades of her life, one that pushed her to look inward at both herself and the people she’s loved most.

Presley has also spoken about the small, lasting ways she keeps Elvis close. “With me, he was usually gentle and often tender,” she wrote of their marriage, recalling the generosity and thoughtfulness he showed her, gifts she still holds onto today, including a diamond cross necklace she continues to wear.

Priscilla’s Life Beyond the Presley Name

Getty US actress Priscilla Presley

Presley and Elvis welcomed daughter Lisa Marie Presley in 1968. Lisa Marie died in 2023 at age 54 from complications of a small bowel obstruction.

Presley is also mother to son Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, 39, whom she shares with former partner Marco Garibaldi.

More than five decades after her marriage to Elvis ended, Presley continues to balance her public legacy as his former wife with a life and story entirely her own, one she’s only grown more open about in recent years.