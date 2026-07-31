‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Makes Surprise Return in Spinoff Looking Nothing Like Fans Remember: PHOTOS

The saga of “The Big Bang Theory” continues in “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe,” a The wild new spinoff that takes fans on a crazy journey through the multiverse.

“Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon,” declares the series’ logline. “Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise (Lauren Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Brian Posehn) and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the butt Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie). Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ As the title implies, things don’t go well.”

Alternate-Universe Versions of Beloved Characters

In the series debut, fans were delighted to meet an alternate-universe version of Raj (Kunal Nayyar), sporting long matted hair and a huge bushy beard after being imprisoned by Kripke.

In the second episode — which premiered on Thursday, July 30 — fans got a look at another OG “Big Bang Theory” star, boasting a very different look than in the original series.

SPOILER ALERT: Consider yourself forewarned that reading beyond this will reveal a huge spoiler from the episode.

A Major Character Return

In the second episode, Stuart and the gang find themselves in a weird universe where everyone is eerily polite to each other — and are imprisoned in a re-education camp if they’re not.

There are, however, those who don’t buy into this new reality, and have formed a rebellion.

As the episode progressed, viewers discovered the leader of the resistance was a very familiar face from the original series.

Penny’s Back … Sort Of

HBO

The leader of the resistance turned out to be Penny, with Kaley Cuoco reviving the character she played throughout the original run of “The Big Bang Theory.”

Decked out in military-style garb with a gun holstered at her waist, Cuoco looks and acts entirely differently than the character fans have grown to known and love.

Another Surprise Blast from the Past

Meanwhile, there was another surprise guest star from the original series.

Christine Baranski — who played the mother of Johnny Galecki’s Leonard — also made a brief cameo appearance.

Unlike Cuoco, however, she didn’t reprise her “Big Bang Theory” role, but portrayed herself, introducing a video for folks being re-educated to eradicate their rudeness.

When Does ‘Stuart Fail to Save the Universe’ Air?

The series’ creators have teased that Raj and Penny are only the tip of the iceberg, and other “Big Bang Theory” cast members will be reprising their characters in unexpected ways as the series continues.

However, information about who’s coming back is being kept tightly under wraps, so fans will have to tune in to find out who appears and when.

In the meantime, the highly anticipated multiverse spinoff of “The Big Bang Theory” drops new episodes each Thursday on HBO Max.