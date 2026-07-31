‘Obsession’ Star Shares Her MCU Dream — And It May Be One Step Closer To Happening

After her major success in “Obsession,” all eyes are on what Inde Navarette will do next. She has dreams that she would love to see come true, and one of the involves the Marvel universe. The best thing is that those dreams could happen!

Navarette shared with Variety that she would love to play Mystique in the MCU. There’s hope, as Jake Schreirer, who recently helped to reignite the Marvel universe with “Thunderbolts*,” is working on the upcoming “X-Men” film. Navarette shared that she is in talks with him to take on the iconic role that was played by Rebecca Romijn in the 2000 movie.

Inde Navarette’s Star Is Growing After ‘Obsession’

Getty TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 05: Inde Navarrette of “Obsession” poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb and IMDbPro during the Toronto International Film Festival at InterContinental Toronto Centre on September 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb)

Navarette became a household name for horror fans in 2026 with the release of the small budget movie “Obsession.” It was one of those surprise horrors that took the world by storm, not just putting fire in the genre, but proving a rising star in the making.

Since then, she’s had multiple discussions with others in the industry, as she looks at what is coming up next in her career. Out of all the discussions and meetings, there is one that stands out, and that’s with Schreier. While she hasn’t quite landed the role just yet, the opportunity to meet with him and share how much the character means to her is just the start of this dream coming true.

She went on to tell Variety’s podcast, “Up Next,” that she grew up watching the original movies from the early 2000s. Something that “Thunderbolts*” reminded her of was the way that “X-Men” and the other earlier movies in Marvel’s franchise were character-driven. It wasn’t about the overall plot or the action, but about the way these groups of people came together and found a family. She couldn’t stop sharing all about her love for “Thunderbolts*,” and Schreirer taking over “X-Men” gives her hope that the same feeling can return to the MCU.

The meeting may not turn into anything, and Navarette knows that. She shared, “Not all of those meetings turn into projects, but sometimes it’s just, ‘I really want to work with you. I’ve seen this project, and this one, and this one.’”

The 2000s ‘X-Men’ Actors Will Be Part of the MCU

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Inde Navarrette attends the “jackass: best and last” Global Premiere at Paramount Pictures Studios on June 24, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

For the longest time, there wasn’t a crossover between “X-Men” and “Avengers,” and that was mostly due to licensing rights. However, after Disney acquired Fox in 2019, it meant the acquisition of the “X-Men” franchise, and that’s happening with the 2026 release “Avengers: Doomsday.” Several actors from the 2000s movies will join the franchise.

Fans will get to see Rebecca Romijn return as the iconic shapeshifter, who joins Magneto’s side of the fight in the first movies. Speaking of Magneto, Ian McKellen will return, along with Patrick Stewart, Kelsey Grammer, James Marsden, and Alan Cumming.

There hasn’t been much talk of the upcoming “X-Men” movie. While Marvel took over Hall H at San Diego Comic Con in July 2026, the focus was on many of the other confirmed movies coming to the MCU, including “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Ghost Rider.” The team also shared that “Black Panther 3” will have a new actor in the titular role, as David Jonsson takes on the mantle.

The most recent casting news from Deadline is that Samara Weaving will take on the role of Emma Frost. However, Marvel and Weaving’s reps have not commented.