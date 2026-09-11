NBC Makes Major Changes to ‘Today’ Show Security After Nancy Guthrie Disappearance & Onset Intruder

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1, when the beloved 84-year-old grandmother was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. In the months following her disappearance, there have been no major breakthroughs in the case, at least not ones that have been shared publicly. However, her daughter, “Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has returned to work.

Now, the network has reportedly taken major steps to ensure everyone working on the show is safe.

NBC Makes Major Changes to Security Protocols

The news comes after Nancy’s kidnapping and an intruder incident in July, when an individual was able to get past security and enter the “Today” studios. “It’s a relief,” an insider told Page Six of the change in security for the show. “It was much-needed and took longer than people would have liked, but it does feel a lot better now.”

The publication reports that “workers at the show were on edge” after Nancy’s disappearance. Now, they are happy about the changes. “Staffers are more than willing to oblige with the new protocols,” a source said. A second source added, “It hasn’t been seen as a [burden].”

‘Today’ Show Security Breach

The incident in July saw an alleged homeless man walk onto the “Today” show set in New York City and confront co-anchor Craig Melvin. He told him he was searching for Al Roker. Police arrested and booked him on several charges. At the time, “Today” released a statement.

“There was a security incident this morning at the TODAY show studio. An individual entered an unauthorized area in a vestibule near Studio 1A. The person approached anchor Craig Melvin, who alerted security,” the statement reads, Page Six reports. They shared that the trespasser “was detained and taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident,” and confirmed there had been no injuries.

The statement continued, “TODAY is cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate the matter. NBC and TODAY take the safety and security of our employees, talent, staff and guests extremely seriously.” They also revealed that they were “reviewing the incident and our security protocols and remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who works at and visits our studios.”

Nancy Guthrie Remains Missing

On August 1, Savannah posted a photo of her mother on Instagram to mark six months since her disappearance. In the caption, she shared her thoughts. “This is our beautiful Mom,” she wrote. “Six months ago, someone took her out of her bed in the dead of night. We have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since.”

Amid her heartfelt comments about her mother, Savannah also begged the public for help, asking anyone with useful information to come forward. “We are desperate. We need someone to come forward. Someone knows something,” she wrote. “Someone suspects something, someone recognizes the writing in the ransom demand notes, someone has noticed something different, strange, troubling, or just unusual – perhaps with someone they deeply love. Perhaps they are afraid to come forward. Perhaps they are conflicted.”