Kris Jenner Safe & Seen Alongside Bodyguard for the First Time Since Stalker Incident

Kris Jenner is safe after an incident involving an alleged stalker outside of her home. TMZ first reported the news on Wednesday, September 9, revealing that the suspect was “detained by Kris’ security before he could even reach Kris’ property and was caught well before he could get to the house.” There has since been an update on who the 25-year-old man is and his criminal history.

Man Arrested Outside Kris Jenner’s Home

The incident reportedly happened on Monday, September 7, and involved an individual who has attempted to contact Jenner “several times in the past,” NBC4 reports. He was arrested on suspicion of stalking and charged with a misdemeanor count of trespassing and refusing to leave private property, the outlet reports. His court appearance was scheduled for September 9.

After the incident made headlines, new details have emerged, and Page Six reports on September 10 that the suspect has a history of criminal activity, with a charge of reckless endangerment in 2025 stemming from his use of an illegal firework, and “at least two other trespassing-related incidents, one where he was also accused of resisting arrest.”

Kris Jenner Seen Smiling Alongside Bodyguard After Stalker Incident

Fans of the reality TV star will be happy to know that she is doing well. Jenner was spotted leaving Craig’s LA in West Hollywood on September 10. Photos of her obtained by Backgrid show Jenner in white trousers and a white top, paired with a white overshirt and white pointy-toe heels. She accessorized with black sunglasses and a fluffy white handbag. You can see the photos here.

Next to Jenner was her bodyguard, who accompanied her to the restaurant. In photos, Jenner was all smiles.

Kris and her famous children: Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian, and younger daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, have become household names. But living in the public eye has advantages and disadvantages, which Kris reflected on in a June 2023 episode of “The Kardashians.”

“We’ve built this amazing life for ourselves, and sometimes I feel like it can be a curse,” Kris said, People reports. “Sometimes I feel like I’ve helped build something that can also be a burden. The haters, they’re so brutal sometimes. And I feel bad that I brought this element to our lives. It’s hard, it’s a struggle.”

Kardashian Family Deals With Alleged Trespassers

The Kardashian-Jenner family is so high-profile and so much of their lives are shared online, and they have been targeted by several alleged stalkers and trespassers. Kim Kardashian filed a restraining order in 2022 against an individual who visited her home several times. In 2024, she was allegedly threatened again by another man, who also attempted to gain access to her mother’s house, Showbiz Cheat Sheet reports.

In 2018, Kendall Jenner was granted a restraining order against a man who was arrested outside of her Hollywood Hills home, and that same year another man made it onto her property and was sitting on her porch, the publication reports. She faced a third incident in 2021 when a man entered her backyard and swam in her pool. He had also trespassed at Kylie Jenner’s home.