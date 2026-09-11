The Best-Dressed Stars at the 2026 Venice Film Festival: Kendall Jenner, Suki Waterhouse, Pamela Anderson, and More!

The 83rd annual Venice Film Festival is in full swing, with actors, musicians and filmmakers from around the world stepping onto the red carpet and showing off their latest looks. Taking place in Venice, Italy, from Sept. 2-12, the festival draws a fashionable crowd each year, with designer gowns, custom suits and statement-making looks often taking center stage alongside the films themselves.

This year’s star-studded lineup includes Penélope Cruz, Kendall Jenner, Nina Dobrev, Amal Clooney and Robert Pattinson, among others. The festival’s lineup also features awards-season hopefuls from acclaimed filmmakers, including Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy “Wild Horse Nine,” “Bucking Fastard,” starring real-life sisters Rooney Mara and Kate Mara, and Florian Zeller’s “Bunker,” starring Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

Beyond the films, Venice is once again proving to be one of the first major stops on the fashion calendar. In recent years, designers have used the festival as an opportunity to preview upcoming collections ahead of fashion month. In 2025, Louise Trotter, Jonathan Anderson and Matthieu Blazy offered early looks at their work for Dior, Bottega Veneta and Chanel, respectively.

George Clooney is also set to receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, alongside actress Ellen Burstyn. Maggie Gyllenhaal is leading this year’s jury, which includes composer and artist Daniel Blumberg, French director and screenwriter Xavier Giannoli and producer Johnnie To. Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, “The Lost Daughter,” won Best Screenplay at the festival in 2021.

With Hollywood and fashion’s biggest names back in Venice, the 2026 red carpet is already setting the tone for the rest of awards season. From dramatic couture gowns to romantic lace and archival designs, this year’s attendees are bringing plenty of personality to the red carpet.

The Best Red Carpet Looks at Venice

In contrast to the Cannes Film Festival, which introduced a new no-nudity dress code, Venice is still giving celebrities room to experiment with their formalwear. So far, however, the red carpet has leaned more toward intricate embellishments, bold colors and dramatic silhouettes than sheer or revealing designs.

This year’s early fashion trend has centered on statement patterns, rich shades and intricate details. Kendall Jenner’s Giorgio Armani gown traded sheer panels for metallic embroidery, Bhavitha Mandava wore a shimmering Chanel creation covered in mermaid-tail-style sequins, and Nicola Peltz Beckham made a statement in a cobalt Balenciaga ballgown with cutouts limited to her waist.

The Standout Fashion Moments So Far

With the festival still underway, several stars have already made their mark on the Venice red carpet. From Hollywood veterans to fashion-forward newcomers, these are some of the celebrity looks that have stood out so far.

Pamela Anderson in Carolina Herrera

Getty Pamela Anderson attends the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

Pamela Anderson brought classic elegance to the Venice red carpet in Carolina Herrera. Known for her evolution from ’90s bombshell to modern fashion muse, Anderson has increasingly embraced sophisticated, pared-back looks on major red carpets.

Her latest appearance continues that transformation, pairing the timeless Carolina Herrera aesthetic with her own understated approach to glamour.

Penélope Cruz in Chanel

Getty Penélope Cruz attends the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice Italy.

Penélope Cruz delivered another memorable Chanel moment in Venice. The actor has maintained a long-standing relationship with the French fashion house, frequently wearing its designs for major premieres and awards ceremonies.

Her appearance at this year’s festival was particularly fitting as Chanel remains one of the labels most closely associated with the glamour of the international film world.

Kendall Jenner in Giorgio Armani

Getty Kendall Jenner attends the the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

Kendall Jenner waited until day two of the 2026 Venice Film Festival to make her red carpet debut, and the supermodel made the wait worthwhile.

At the “Wild Horse Nine” premiere, Jenner stepped outside her typically minimalist style in a gold Giorgio Armani slip dress. The column silhouette featured intricate floral embroidery that shimmered across the gown, while a high slit offered a glimpse of her stiletto.

The look brought a more glamorous edge to Jenner’s usual understated aesthetic.

Suki Waterhouse in Saint Laurent

Getty Suki Waterhouse attends the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

Suki Waterhouse may have arrived in Venice to support her boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, at the “Primetime” premiere, but she quickly became a fashion moment of her own.

Waterhouse wore a matching skirt set from Saint Laurent’s Pre-Fall 2026 collection, crafted entirely from muted mint-green lace. The romantic two-piece brought a softer sensibility to the red carpet while still feeling distinctly Saint Laurent.

Waterhouse’s appearance proved that a premiere look does not necessarily need a traditional gown to make an impact.

Nicola Peltz Beckham in Balenciaga

Getty Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

Before receiving the festival’s Rising Star Award, Nicola Peltz Beckham arrived in a Balenciaga Fall 2026 Couture gown worthy of a trophy of its own.

The dramatic design featured chiffon cascading from her ponytail down through the pleated torso and dropped waistline before extending into an elongated train. With the gown doing most of the work, Peltz Beckham kept her accessories minimal, allowing the intricate construction and sweeping silhouette to remain the focus.

Amal Clooney in Tom Ford

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

Amal and George Clooney have not missed the Venice Film Festival in three years, and each return has brought another memorable fashion moment. On Sept. 2, Amal coordinated her ruched Tom Ford dress with her husband’s classic tuxedo.

The pairing gave the couple a polished, coordinated appearance without looking overly matched. Amal’s dress added a feminine contrast to George’s formal black-tie look while maintaining the sophisticated style she has become known for on the Venice red carpet.

She also added a subtle but striking accessory detail with emerald green Cartier earrings. The pop of color gave the otherwise streamlined look an extra dose of glamour and demonstrated how a single statement accessory can transform a classic red carpet ensemble.

Laura Dern in Prada

Getty Laura Dern attends the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

Laura Dern embraced the polished sophistication of Prada on the Venice red carpet. The actor, who has become a regular presence at major film festivals and awards events, opted for a look that balanced classic glamour with the modern sensibility associated with the Italian fashion house.

Her appearance added another elegant fashion moment to an already star-studded festival lineup.

Maggie Gyllenhaal in Celine

Getty Maggie Gyllenhaal attends the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at in Venice, Italy.

This year’s Venice red carpet has an especially personal connection for Maggie Gyllenhaal, who is serving as president of the festival jury. Gyllenhaal, whose directorial debut “The Lost Daughter” won Best Screenplay at Venice in 2021, returned to the festival in a new role while wearing Celine.

As jury president, Gyllenhaal joins composer and artist Daniel Blumberg, French director and screenwriter Xavier Giannoli and producer Johnnie To on this year’s jury.

Nina Dobrev in Archival Armani Privé

Getty Nina Dobrev attends the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

Nina Dobrev looked to the past for her Venice appearance, wearing an archival Armani Privé design. The choice gave the actor an opportunity to bring a piece of fashion history to one of the film world’s most glamorous stages.

Archival fashion has become increasingly popular on red carpets, with celebrities and stylists turning to pieces from fashion houses’ past collections for looks that feel both distinctive and timeless.

Patrick Schwarzenegger in Tom Ford

Getty Patrick Schwarzenegger attends the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

Patrick Schwarzenegger brought sharp tailoring to the Venice red carpet in Tom Ford. While gowns and couture often dominate the conversation around festival fashion, Schwarzenegger’s look proved that menswear can command just as much attention.

The Tom Ford ensemble delivered the sleek, polished aesthetic the designer is known for, adding a classic menswear moment to the festival’s growing list of standout looks.

Bhavitha Mandava in Chanel

Getty Bhavitha Mandava attends the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

At the “Mr. Nelson, Did You Kill People?” screening, brand ambassador and Matthieu Blazy muse Bhavitha Mandava represented Chanel in a Cruise 2027 gown that looked as though it had emerged from a mermaid’s grotto.

The ruffled design was covered in scale-like paillettes, decorating nearly every inch of the gown and creating a shimmering, aquatic effect. The intricate embellishment gave the look a dramatic texture while keeping with the festival’s growing preference for statement-making details.

Mandava’s Chanel appearance was also notable for how completely the embellishment transformed the silhouette. Rather than relying on a revealing cut, the gown created its impact through texture, movement and the reflective quality of its paillettes.

Venice Fashion Isn’t Over Yet

With more premieres and appearances still to come, the Venice Film Festival’s fashion lineup is far from finished, other major stars are still expected to make their red carpet appearances, meaning there will likely be plenty more fashion moments to watch before the festival closes on Sept. 12.

For now, Venice is doing what it does best: bringing together the worlds of film, fashion and celebrity on one of the most glamorous red carpets of the year.