Howard Stern’s Wife Reveals Unexpected Upside to His Major Career Change

Howard Stern is making a major change to his longtime radio career, but his actress and author wife, Beth Ostrosky Stern, has found a personal reason to celebrate it. Beth, who is also an animal rights activist, revealed that her husband’s new schedule will give the couple something she is particularly happy about: more time together at home.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the Alice + Olivia show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10, Beth, 54, shared her enthusiastic reaction to Howard’s upcoming HBO Max expansion and reduced SiriusXM schedule.

Howard Stern’s Wife Calls His New Schedule a ‘Win-Win’

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 10: Beth Stern is seen on September 10, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Howard’s lighter workload comes after EntertainmentNow previously reported that his latest SiriusXM agreement prioritized greater flexibility and more personal time. Now Beth is getting to experience the upside firsthand.

“It’s actually great for me, because he’s now going to start only working one day a week, so I get more Howard at home and he’s still connected to the world, so it’s a win-win for all of us,” she told the Daily Mail.

Beth was equally enthusiastic about Howard’s HBO Max expansion, calling it “such a wonderful” development.

Her comments also build on what she previously said about the importance of Howard, 72, continuing his career. During a May appearance on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” Beth said she believed working remained good for her husband because he still enjoyed it and needed an outlet for his thoughts.

Howard himself expressed a similar sentiment when he announced his latest SiriusXM deal in December 2025, saying he had found a way to balance “more free time” with remaining on the radio.

Howard Stern’s SiriusXM Schedule Comes With a Major HBO Max Expansion

NEW YORK – JANUARY 9: Radio talk show host Howard Stern debuts his show on Sirius Satellite Radio January 09, 2006 at the network’s studios at Rockefeller Center in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

The changes don’t mean Howard is leaving the platform that has been his broadcasting home for two decades. According to SiriusXM’s official announcement, the new season of “The Howard Stern Show” begins Sept. 14, with new live episodes airing Mondays on Howard 100.

Beginning Sept. 17, an adapted video version of each show will become available on HBO Max on Thursdays, along with periodic extras. SiriusXM says 40 cameras will capture Howard’s conversations to create the streaming version.

The arrangement will also introduce Howard’s show to a global HBO Max audience while keeping his live program exclusive to SiriusXM through 2028.

His SiriusXM presence is changing in another way. Howard 100 remains on Channel 100, while Howard 101 has left the satellite lineup. Radio Andy, which was previously Channel 102, has moved to Channel 101.

Howard 100 will also introduce a new lineup featuring an expanded “Wrap Up Wednesday,” hosted by Gary Dell’Abate and Jon Hein, alongside more opportunities for listeners to revisit Howard’s extensive archive.

Howard Still Finds Time for Romantic Gestures at Home

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 07: Beth Ostrosky Stern and Howard Stern are seen on October 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG027/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

With more time away from the microphone, Howard already has another creative pursuit keeping him busy. Beth, also a model, told the Daily Mail that her husband frequently paints pictures for her, often choosing their animals as his subjects. She now suspects a butterfly may be next.

“They’re usually of our animals, and so he’s now going to be working on a butterfly for me because I love butterflies,” she said. Beth explained that she recently spotted Howard photographing a butterfly and believes he plans to turn it into a painting for her.

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK – JULY 13: Howard Stern and Beth Stern attends Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society Host A Hamptons Screening Of “David Crosby: Remember My Name” at United Artists East Hampton Cinema on July 13, 2019 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The couple, who married in 2008, spend much of their time at their home in the Hamptons. Beth said they “pretty much stay” there, although they occasionally travel back and forth to New York City.

Howard’s professional life may be entering a considerably different phase, but Beth’s reaction suggests the changes have created a balance she welcomes: her husband remains connected to the career he loves while spending more time at home with her.