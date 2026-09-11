Carly Rae Jepsen, 40, Reveals Her Son’s Name and ‘Heated Rivalry’ Link

Carly Rae Jepsen has revealed the name of her first child, sharing a surprising connection to the hit series “Heated Rivalry”. The singer, 40, recently became a mother and has now confirmed that her son is named Ilya. Meanwhile, Pink was recently spotted with her rarely seen 9-year-old son, Jameson.

Carly Rae Jepsen Reveals Her Son’s Name

The singer shared the detail during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The conversation covered her music, career and life as a new mother.

Carly Rae Jepsen also discussed the popular hockey romance series “Heated Rivalry”. She said it was “an incredible show” and revealed that she would love to write an original song for its second season.

Ilya is also the name of the character played by Connor Storrie in “Heated Rivalry.” The character is one of the show’s central figures.

Carly Rae Jepsen appeared to acknowledge the connection when discussing the series. “Ilya is the name of my son,” she said.

She then added, “Maybe, not maybe because of that show.”

A “Heated Rivalry” Dream

According to The Hollywood Reporter interview, Carly Rae Jepsen has been thinking about writing for television. A song for “Heated Rivalry” would be a particularly appealing opportunity for her.

The singer said writing a song for the show’s second season would be a “dream.”

Carly Rae Jepsen first became a global star with “Call Me Maybe.” The song was initially released in 2011 and became a huge hit the following year.

It reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also earned the singer two Grammy nominations.

Since then, Carly Rae Jepsen has taken her career in several different directions. Her work has included critically praised pop albums, Broadway and collaborations with other artists.

Carly Rae Jepsen Opens Up About Motherhood

The Ilya reveal comes only months after the singer welcomed her first child.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer said she has reached the “sweet spot” of her career – a place that feels very different from the whirlwind that followed “Call Me Maybe.”

“I can live a life,” she said. She also spoke about being able to “go to the grocery store, have a family, tour music that I love and have an audience.”

The singer called that balance “a very hard-earned” achievement.

The singer said the success of “Call Me Maybe” happened “so overnight.” She also admitted that she was “not very good” at handling that level of sudden fame.

Now, family is part of the balance she has worked to build.

A New Era

Carly Rae Jepsen is preparing to release “Day and Night,” a double album divided into two distinct sections.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the concept developed through conversations with longtime collaborator Tavish Crowe. The two eventually saw the contrasting songs as parts of one project.

Carly Rae Jepsen said she “passionately disagreed” with suggestions to split the material into two separate albums. She wanted the two sides together.

“They felt like two sides of the same thing,” she explained.

For now, the singer is balancing both worlds. She has a new album on the way and a new son at home.

And that son’s name, Ilya, has an unexpected connection to one of the television shows she loves.

Meanwhile, Carly Rae Jepsen stunned in warm, vintage-inspired photos as she prepares to release her new double album, “Day and Night.”