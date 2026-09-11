Carly Rae Jepsen Climbs a Tree in Heels in Stunning New Photos

Carly Rae Jepsen is giving fans a glimpse at her latest creative era with a striking set of photos. The 40-year-old singer climbed a tree in heels during a Hollywood Reporter photo shoot. The images arrived as she prepares to release her new album, “Day and Night.” Meanwhile, Celine Dion’s rarely-seen 15-year-old twins were spotted in Paris.

Carly Rae Jepsen Takes Her Photo Shoot Outdoors

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the unusual photo shoot took place in West Los Angeles. Jepsen was dressed for the cameras when she spotted the tree on the deck of The Hollywood Reporter’s headquarters.

The singer first checked with her stylist before climbing into the branches. She wanted to know if she could get the loaned shoes dirty. Once she received the go-ahead, Carly Rae Jepsen climbed the tree.

The resulting images show her posing among the branches. Her long copper-red hair stands out against the blue sky and greenery. She also appears laughing in one of the shots.

Jepsen later shared the photos on Instagram. “What a lovely day to climb a tree!” she wrote in the caption.

The images have a warm, vintage feel. Golden light gave the shoot a soft, sun-drenched look.

Carly Rae Jepsen Brings Retro Style to the Shoot

The tree-climbing photos featured one of the shoot’s more unusual outfits.

Carly Rae Jepsen wore a pale green slip-style dress with a ruffled neckline, paired with bright green knee-length stockings and thick green socks. She paired the look with pink strappy heels. The contrast made the outfit stand out. The earthy dress worked against the sharp pop of green.

She wore glowing makeup with soft pink tones throughout the shoot. Her full curtain bangs framed her face.

Fans quickly reacted to the photos. One commenter called the images “stunning.” Another joked that Jepsen was the “queen of climbing trees.”

Carly Rae Jepsen Prepares for “Day and Night”

The photos arrived just one week before the release of “Day and Night.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s music profile, the project is a double album. It is divided into two distinct sections.

The concept was not originally planned as a double album. It developed through Jepsen’s creative conversations with longtime collaborator Tavish Crowe.

Crowe helped Carly Rae Jepsen see the two groups of songs as parts of one project. As time went on, songs naturally began fitting into either the Day or Night section.

A New Creative Chapter

“Call Me Maybe” made Carly Rae Jepsen famous almost overnight. She has previously acknowledged how difficult that sudden attention was to manage.

Her approach has changed since then. She now appears more focused on making music that feels right to her.

The new photos reflect that attitude. They mix polished fashion with an unexpected setting. Carly Rae Jepsen is dressed for an editorial shoot. Yet she is also climbing a tree in heels.

That contrast fits the singer’s approach to her latest era. “Day and Night” offers two different sides of her sound. The photos offer a similar mix of glamour and spontaneity.

Meanwhile, Carly Rae Jepsen has revealed her first child’s name and opened up about its surprising connection to “Heated Rivalry.”