Howard Stern’s Show Reportedly Reduces Staff Ahead of Schedule Change

Howard Stern is reportedly making significant changes behind the scenes as his long-running SiriusXM show prepares for a reduced schedule.

Approximately a dozen employees connected to “The Howard Stern Show” were laid off this week, according to Page Six. The outlet reported that the staffing changes come as Stern is expected to begin hosting only one new episode per week following his summer break.

The reported shift follows months of questions about Stern’s future in radio. The longtime host signed a new three-year agreement with SiriusXM in December 2025. Previously, he expressed his desire for greater flexibility and more time away from the microphone.

Page Six reported that affected employees learned about the layoffs during a Zoom meeting on Monday. SiriusXM representatives had not responded to the outlet’s request for comment at the time of publication.

“The Howard Stern Show” Could Move to One New Episode Per Week

According to Page Six’s sources, Stern plans to return from his summer break with a significantly reduced production schedule.

The show is reportedly expected to release one new episode each week. Meanwhile, previously recorded material from Stern’s extensive archive could fill additional airtime.

Page Six reported that several longtime producers will remain with the program. The reported schedule change could also alter the amount of new material produced for the show each week.

Employees affected by the layoffs were reportedly sent home following the meeting. They are also expected to receive severance packages based on the amount of time they worked for the company.

Neither Stern nor SiriusXM has publicly confirmed the reported schedule change.

The potential reduction comes less than a year after uncertainty surrounding Stern’s contract led to widespread speculation about whether he would remain with SiriusXM.

When Stern announced his new agreement in December, he explained that the contract would allow him to continue his radio career. In addition, he would not give up the additional free time he had come to value.

“I am happy to announce that I have figured out a way to have it all,” Stern said while discussing the agreement on his show.

He described the arrangement as an opportunity to remain on the air while creating more flexibility in his schedule.

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Howard Stern’s New Contract Prioritized Greater Flexibility

Stern’s wife, Beth Stern, previously expressed support for her husband continuing his radio career under a schedule that gave him more personal time.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show following the contract announcement, Beth said she believed the new arrangement was working well for her husband.

She also said the show continued to provide Stern with an outlet and helped him remain connected to his audience.

Stern’s latest agreement followed months of public uncertainty surrounding his future with the satellite radio company. His previous five-year contract was reportedly valued at approximately $500 million. However, financial details of his current deal have not been disclosed.

The 72-year-old broadcaster began his radio career in 1977 and became one of the most influential figures in the industry. After building his reputation through terrestrial radio, Stern joined Sirius in 2006. That deal helped reshape the future of satellite broadcasting.

Over the years, Stern’s program evolved beyond the provocative style that originally made him famous. His extended celebrity interviews became a major part of the show and attracted high-profile guests from entertainment, music and politics.

If the reported schedule change moves forward, Stern will continue producing new material. However, he will rely more heavily on decades of archived interviews and broadcasts.

For now, the future format of “The Howard Stern Show” remains unconfirmed as Stern continues his summer break.