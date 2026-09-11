Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift Wedding ‘Best Night of My Life’

Travis Kelce is still looking back on his wedding to Taylor Swift as one of the most meaningful nights of his life.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, opened up about marrying Swift, also 36, in a preview of his upcoming interview with ESPN’s Chris Berman.

The conversation is set to air Monday, Sept. 14, ahead of the Chiefs’ season opener against the Denver Broncos.

Kelce Gushes About the Special Night

“It was the best night of my life,” Kelce said. “Marrying Taylor, it was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up and the amount of love that was in the air.”

Kelce and Swift tied the knot July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The private ceremony was attended by about 1,000 guests, including family, friends and several celebrities. Actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, were among the guests. Mahomes also reflected on the celebration in the ESPN preview.

“My perspective, it was a lot of fun,” Mahomes said. “I did a little dancing, and I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to dance.”

The Tight-End Previously Opened Up About the Wedding

Kelce previously shared more about the wedding during the Sept. 2 episode of “New Heights,” the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. At the time, he described the celebration as a night he and Swift would never forget.

“Me and Taylor are so thankful for everybody that showed up, you know, from the vows to just seeing everyone to how much fun we had throughout the entire evening, and hearing that kind of be relayed through everybody’s stories of the night,” Kelce said.

He also called the celebration “magical” and admitted he wished the evening could have gone on longer.

“I wish it could’ve lasted even longer than it did, it felt like it just happened in the blink of an eye,” he said.

Kelce also explained why he and Swift selected Madison Square Garden for their wedding.

Despite the venue’s massive size and history of hosting major events, the couple wanted the celebration to feel personal.

“We wanted to do it somewhere where we could have a very intimate and genuine setting without a lot of distractions. We needed it to be a private feel,” Kelce said.

He credited Madison Square Garden’s staff for helping create the atmosphere they wanted.

“And MSG went above and beyond to give us that. I can’t thank everybody enough that showed up but also that helped put the show on, and it was a very magical, magical night.”

The newlyweds have since made several public appearances together, including a recent New York City date night.

The couple were spotted having dinner at Ambassadors Clubhouse in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood.

Swift was dressed in a stunning metallic brown halter dress by Stella McCartney. Kelce kept his look simple with a white striped silk shirt and brown pants.