What’s New on CBS in September 2026

CBS Premiere Week is set to kick off in October, but September still has plenty in store for viewers, including new reality TV premieres, the return of fan-favorite shows, live special events, and more.

“Survivor” returns for Season 51 this month with a two-hour premiere, followed by the Season 39 premiere of “The Amazing Race,” which will air for one and a half hours.

“NFL on CBS” is also back, kicking off September with the Baltimore Ravens facing the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, “60 Minutes” returns for its 59th season. Here’s what’s coming to CBS this September.

’60 Minutes’ Season 59

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“60 Minutes” is back for its 59th season on CBS following a major shakeup behind the scenes over the summer. The long-running newsmagazine now has new leadership, with Nick Bilton serving as executive producer and Bari Weiss taking over as CBS News editor-in-chief.

The latest season also brings new correspondents, including Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker, Jon Wertheim, Norah O’Donnell and Ross Douthat, along with contributors Matt Gutman, Sebastian Junger, Gianna Toboni, Trevor Phillips and Ariel Levy.

“60 Minutes” Season 59 premieres on Sunday, September 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET, before settling into its regular time slot on Sunday, September 20.

‘Survivor’ Season 51

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“Survivor” returns for its 51st season this month with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, September 30. Jeff Probst is back as host, and he’s already teasing a season unlike any other, describing it simply as “chaos.”

“You are birthing a new game,” Probst said in the trailer. “‘The Open Era’ of Survivor. Every type of advantage, every twist we’ve ever done, is in play.”

He continued, “Chaos can be opportunity. Opportunity can create chaos. I could say more. But I don’t want to spoil all the fun.”

21 castaways take on Fiji for the $1 million prize and title of Sole Survivor.

‘2026 Video Music Awards’

The “2026 Video Music Awards” gets a two-hour broadcast on CBS to simulcast on MTV on Sunday, September 27, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

This year, Madonna leads the nominees with 11 nods, including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year and Best Dance for “Confessions II – The Film.” Taylor Swift follows with nine nominations for “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter each receive seven nominations. Other artists with multiple nods include Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson, Kentaro Sakaguchi, Lisa, Shakira, Tate McRae, Gener8ion and Yung Lean.

‘NFL on CBS’

Football fans have more to look forward to as “NFL on CBS” airs in its usual Sunday timeslot. Check out which games are on this month.

Sunday, September 13, 2026

Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts

Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, September 20, 2026

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Houston Texans

Cleveland Browns vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos

Sunday, September 27, 2026

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Giants

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints