Andrew Garfield Among Celebs on Plane Forced Into Emergency Landing

Andrew Garfield and several other celebrities were aboard a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York that was diverted to New Mexico Wednesday after the crew detected an unusual odor in the cockpit, according to TMZ.

The Delta Boeing 767 was traveling from Los Angeles International Airport to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport when the crew reported an electrical odor, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane was diverted to Albuquerque International Sunport, where it landed safely.

Garfield was joined on the flight by fellow actors Owen Thiele and Nick Robinson. “Love Island USA” cast member Dylan Wrona and singer Mark Ambor were also reportedly aboard.

The airline issued a statement regarding the issue

“We apologize to our customers on Delta Flight 958 (LAX to JFK) on Sept 9, which diverted to Albuquerque due to a smoky odor in the aircraft,” a Delta representative said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “The aircraft landed uneventfully and our teams worked to re accommodate customers as quickly as possible to their final destinations.”

Thiele Documented the Incident on Social Media

Thiele, who stars in the Hulu comedy series “Adults,” shared his experience on Instagram after the plane landed in Albuquerque.

“We just had an emergency landing in Albuquerque,” he wrote alongside photos from the unexpected stop. Thiele also asked his followers for recommendations on what to do while he waited for his next flight.

He appeared particularly amused by Garfield’s presence on the flight, later writing, “Andrew Garfield on my flight.”

Thiele continued documenting the unusual travel experience on social media. In one post, he shared a selfie with the caption, “If plane went down it would’ve said Andrew Garfield and others. Nick Robinson here too. Andrew Garfield, Nick Robinson and others.”

He also posted a photo showing a firefighter inside the plane following the landing.

Thiele later shared several more photos showing how he spent his time in Albuquerque while waiting to continue his journey to New York.

The unplanned stop turned an otherwise routine flight into a memorable travel story for the actor.

Garfield, Robinson, Wrona, and Ambor have not publicly commented on the incident.

Although the situation prompted the emergency landing, the plane reached Albuquerque without reported injuries.

Fans Quickly Commented on It

For Thiele, the incident quickly became an opportunity to share the strange turn of events with his followers, including the fact that he happened to be traveling alongside one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars.

Fans also flooded the comments on his posts, expressing relief that everyone aboard the flight was safe.

“Okay but his story is giving a plot that would totally work for the next season of @jurydutypresents,” one user wrote.

Others praised the actor for flying commercial. “That’s cool that he takes normal flights. He isn’t one of those celebrities who over uses private jets and hurts our environment for selfish reasons.”

Garfield is known for starring in films including “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” “Hacksaw Ridge” and “Tick, Tick… Boom!” Robinson has appeared in projects including “Jurassic World” and “Maid,” while Thiele currently stars in “Adults.”