Guillermo Rodriguez Jokes About Unexpected Side Effect of ‘DWTS’ Rehearsals With Witney Carson

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 is premiering soon, and celebrity contestants and their professional partners have been putting in hours upon hours of rehearsal to perfect their dance routines. All those grueling hours on the dance floor should lead to stronger muscles and maybe even a few shed pounds for some stars.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case for Jimmy Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez, who has hilariously revealed that he’s actually gained weight since starting rehearsals with Witney Carson.

Guillermo Rodriguez Jokes He’s Packing on the Pounds While Rehearsing for DWTS

During the Tuesday, September 8 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, host Jimmy Kimmel reminded viewers that his longtime sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez, will soon make his debut on “Dancing With the Stars” season 35.

“I do want to mention, one week from tonight, Guillermo, our very own Guillermo, will officially become a dancing star,” Kimmel told the audience.

“It’s going good, Jimmy. It’s a lot of work. My body hurts, but I think I’m going to be doing this,” Rodriguez replied, adding that he’s been rehearsing nonstop, three hours a day for five days with his pro partner Witney Carson.

The host asked Rodriguez if he had lost any weight since starting rehearsals, since contestants typically do with such intense schedules. However, Rodriguez surprisngly replied, “Unfortunately, not.” A shocked Kimmel asked his late-night sidekick how he might have gained weight, with Rodriguez stating, “But it’s after the practice, I go eat right away. I’m so hungry.”

Rodriguez laughed when he added that he gained “like 10 pounds,” with the host adding, “You know what? You’re achieving the impossible.”

In fact, the very next day on his show, Kimmel proved that Rodriguez had indeed gained weight. Back in June, Rodriguez weighed 210 pounds. However, when he stepped onto a makeshift DWTS scale, the late-night sidekick initially weighed in at 227 pounds. After removing his blazer and pants on camera, Rodriguez came in at 223 pounds. That means he actually gained 13 pounds since June!

But his weight gain can be the result of being with a partner who is currently pregnant and eating for two. While appearing on “Good Morning America” in August, Carson announced that she was four months pregnant with her third child.

Speaking to E! News, Carson shared that she was nervous to tell Rodriguez she was expecting, but it was actually a blessing in disguise for him. “I was telling Guillermo, I’m like, ‘I’m a little nervous to tell you, but I am pregnant,'” she shared. “And he’s like, ‘I actually feel a little relieved because that means you’ll take a lot of breaks for food.'”

Carson Opened Up About Competing on DWTS While Pregnant

Getty Witney Carson attends YSL Beauty presents LOVE 24/7 on February 10, 2026 in New York City.

By the time DWTS season 35 airs, Carson will be five months pregnant. Carson is making history as the first pro to begin a season while pregnant. She opened up on GMA about navigating the dance competition while carrying her third child.

“It wasn’t on my bingo card to compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and be four months pregnant, but I think that it’s a beautiful thing,” she told co-host Michael Strahan. “I want to feel empowered. I want to see what my body can do. And hopefully Guillermo will be right there beside me and we can work as a team. And, you know, being a mother is the greatest blessing that I could ever ask for. So I’m very blessed.”

While speaking to People, she shared, “I’ll actually be the first professional dancer to compete being this far along pregnant, which is scary but also exciting. And I’m hoping that if everything goes well and the baby’s healthy, that it’ll be a really great experience.”

In fact, if Carson makes it all the way to the finales, she’ll be six months pregnant!