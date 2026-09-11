‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Wows as She Rocks a Swimsuit

Tammy Slaton is proudly showing off just how far she has come.

The “1000-Lb. Sisters” star recently gave fans another look at her dramatic weight-loss transformation while spending time with her sister, Amy Slaton, and her nephews, Gage and Glenn.

The family outing was featured in a promo for the TLC reality series’ 11th season, which premiered Sept. 1.

In the footage, Tammy appears noticeably slimmer while enjoying time near the water with her family and confidently wearing a swimsuit.

Tammy Has Had a Long and Difficult Journey With Her Weight Loss

Fans were quick to celebrate the reality star’s progress in the comments, praising her for the changes she has made over the years.

“Amazing you go girl!!!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Congrats to her. She must be very proud of herself.”

Tammy’s latest appearance offers another glimpse at the results of her long-running transformation.

When viewers were first introduced to her, she weighed 725 pounds and faced difficulties with everyday activities.

Since then, Tammy has lost more than 500 pounds.

Her weight-loss journey has included bariatric surgery, which she underwent after working to meet the requirements needed to qualify for the procedure. She has also lost additional weight following skin removal surgery.

Tammy first publicly showed off her significantly smaller physique last April, nearly three years after undergoing bariatric surgery. Since then, she has continued documenting her progress and giving viewers a front-row seat to her changing life.

Her transformation has also meant gaining more freedom.

Activities that were once difficult have become more accessible, allowing Tammy to spend time with her family and enjoy experiences in ways she could not when her weight was significantly higher.

The TLC star has been open about how much work went into reaching this point.

Her journey has played a major role in “1000-Lb. Sisters,” which follows Tammy, Amy, and their family as they navigate weight loss, relationships and other major changes in their lives.

Tammy Is in the Middle of Planning a Wedding

Tammy’s personal life has also entered a new chapter. She is engaged to Andrea Dalton, whom she has been dating amid the latest developments in her life.

In June 2025, Tammy announced her engagement to Andrea. The proposal was later featured during the Season 9 premiere of “1000-Lb. Sisters,” giving viewers the opportunity to watch the emotional moment unfold.

Their relationship has experienced its share of ups and downs since then, with the couple’s journey continuing to play out on the TLC series.

Through it all, Tammy has continued to share different stages of her transformation with viewers.

Her latest swimsuit appearance provides yet another reminder of how dramatically her life has changed since she first appeared on television.

The reality star’s progress has become one of the most closely followed parts of “1000-Lb. Sisters,” and fans continue to cheer her on as she moves forward.

The current season of “1000-Lb. Sisters” is currently airing, with new episodes on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.