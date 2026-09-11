HGTV Star Jenny Marrs Reflects on Her ‘Different Seasons’ of Life With Husband Dave Marrs

“Fixer to Fabulous” star Jenny Marrs is looking back on a pivotal moment in her life with husband Dave Marrs.

The HGTV star shared a photo from a moment 2015 that changed their family’s future.

“Different Seasons”

“This photo reminded me that, eleven years ago, we sent Dave off to go visit our good friend and local leader in Kinshasa, DRC, @tresoryenyi,” Jenny shared alongside a black and white image of their family at an airport. “He then went on to Zimbabwe to learn from leaders, Pastor John and Oprah. He was going to check in on the work that we had started a couple years prior and I was staying behind with a baby, a newly-home toddler and two wild little guys.”

She continued, “I deeply wanted to go. This work was what I had poured so much of my heart, energy and passion into for years and I wanted to see it again, firsthand. But, I knew that my babies needed me at home.”

Jenny revealed that she journaled while Dave was boarding the plane and wrote, “Sometimes following God’s lead is not always an adventure – sometimes it’s a sacrificial way of living that allows Him to work amidst very ordinary circumstances.”

According to the mother of five, Dave’s trip to Africa “sparked the idea” for their Berry Farm.

“It led to the creation of the trade school there and our mission at @theberryfarm_bentonville. Our nonprofit at the time was called Feed Their Tummies and that work still continues today in Congo under Tresor’s leadership,” she continued. “God was so active during that time in our lives. Moving in ways that were undeniable and leading us as we followed His plans for our family — sometimes in big ways and other times through small, consistent routines at home.”

Jenny went on to reflect on the “different seasons of life.”

“This photo reminds me that our lives can look differently in different seasons,” she wrote. “In some seasons, we are consumed with what feels mundane, but is truly holy work. In some seasons, we are on grand adventures, where God is expanding our understanding of Who He is. In some seasons, we are waiting in the in-between, not fully understanding where He wants us to place our next step…In every season, His help is sufficient and His plans are always, only good.”

11 Years Later

The Berry Farm is a self-pick blueberry farm in Bentonville, Arkansas, in which 100 percent of the proceeds go to supporting local and global non-profit projects. Some of the fund are allocated to help run an agricultural and vocational training program for at-risk and orphaned teenagers in Zimbabwe.

“Eleven years ago, we founded The Berry Farm with a dual purpose: to offer Northwest Arkansas families fresh, organically-grown blueberries while also creating opportunities for trade skills and agricultural training for orphaned and vulnerable teenagers in rural Zimbabwe,” she shared earlier this summer, offering fans an opportunity to join as a partner.

While picking season has wrapped for 2026, fans can look forward to 2027’s blueberries.