Former HGTV Star Gives Unexpected Update About Return to TV After Show Cancellation

“Rehab Addict” star Nicole Curtis is giving fans an update after HGTV canceled her show earlier this year. The former HGTV star had planned to get back to filming new content, but explained why she’s put things on pause for now.

In a September 9 email newsletter, Curtis shared the latest happenings in her life, including an update on her plans to return to filming home renovations.

The newsletter began: “The update you have been asking for …”

She continued, “Well, I told you all that I would get back to filming. I haven’t. I was on my bike today and about 1/2 a block in, I felt this need to write you all to just let you know what the heck is going on, but mostly, to feel that connection.”

“Believe it or not, it’s not the show that is missed, it’s the connection it brought me to kickass humans like yourself that share so much in common with me,” Curtis explained. “Humans that I would have, maybe, never met without dedicating so much of my past decades to that show.”

Later in her post, she shared, “So, have I put myself on camera? No, I mean, there’s been exceptions like this shot in London last week by my little guy or our home movies. Also, I finally lived out that Corfu dream from 4 years ago and there’s some amazing footage of me wakeboarding … in Greece.”

“Other than that, no. I added a few more properties to the list in Detroit and am working a deal that I call the ‘watch me now’ project and I will film that one, if for nothing else, a little bit of spite, just kidding, not really,” she continued.

Former HGTV Star Says There’s ‘An Episode Ready to Go’

Curtis shared in her newsletter, “Oh, I also snuck into Meadowbrook Hall (Dodge Brothers mansion from the 1920s) for a little morning treat. So the old house connection is there, we know that, just have a hate with that camera right now. It’s like the moment when Forrest Gump says, ‘I think I’ll stop running now.'”

She added, “Just haven’t had that moment as I’m enjoying living my life on my terms. Kind of weird when you had a list of dreams that you didn’t know you wanted and it’s a Wednesday morning and you know you’ve accomplished more than you even meant to.”

“Now, with that being said, I don’t dare to watch any old shows right now or the raw footage sitting on my laptop waiting to be an episode — it would, probably, get me right back there.”

Curtis also teased there’s an “episode ready to go,” but gave no indication when fans will see it.

“Ok, now that I’ve pretty much denounced everything you may have wanted … I do have an episode ready to go,” she shared. “It’s on that cute little MCM house that I bought to save the pink bathroom.”

The former HGTV star noted that her friend installed a salvaged pink sink. “I thought I was going to sell the house. Saw the sink. It was that moment, I knew, I have to keep the house,” she shared.