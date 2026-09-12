‘The Breakfast Club’ Star & ’80s Heartthrob Looks Completely Unrecognizable in Latest Public Appearance

Judd Nelson is celebrated for his role in the iconic 1985 film “The Breakfast Club,” where he played John Bender, but in a recent public sighting decades later, he looks completely unrecognizable.

Judd Nelson Makes Rare Public Appearance

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail and published on Friday, September 11, Nelson was photographed on a rare outing in West Hollywood. Now 66, Nelson has a shaggy beard and mustache and long hair. He wore a cap and sunglasses, which concealed his appearance, and his outfit consisted of camouflage pants, a striped shirt over a red T-shirt, and a black blazer. In his hand, he held a motorcycle helmet.

Other photos also show him riding on his motorcycle, looking as cool as ever.

Getty Judd Nelson attends the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala

Nelson’s roles include “Making the Grade,” “From the Hip,” and “St. Elmo’s Fire,” but he is best-known for “The Breakfast Club,” in which he starred alongside Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall, and Ally Sheedy.

The actor’s character was a bad boy. In 2015, to mark the film’s 30th anniversary, Nelson gave an interview to “Today.” In it, he discussed how the film’s popularity remains decades later. “I’m surprised, but pleasantly so,” he said. “We were very fortunate. John Hughes, may he rest in peace, wrote a great script. I think that’s where it all begins. It’s like riding a fast horse: You don’t have to use your crop. You just have to not fall off.”

Judd Nelson Reflects on His Career-Changing Role

Getty Ally Sheedy and Judd Nelson attend the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s celebration of John Hughes in 2010

In 2010, the cast reunited for the Film Society of Lincoln Center event honoring John Hughes for the 25th anniversary of “The Breakfast Club.” It was held at the Paris Theatre in New York City. Nelson joined his former co-stars.

In an interview with the Wilmington Star News, he shared his thoughts on the role again. “I think it’s really a product of its time. When we were making it, we were aware that [director John] Hughes was a talent,” he said, Hello! magazine reports. “To this day, in his shadow we all remain. I’m sorry for his passing because I’d always hoped we’d get to work together again sometime.” Hughes died on August 6, 2009.

While Nelson has mostly disappeared from the spotlight and is rarely seen in public, he enjoyed significant success in his twenties. “In the family I was from, you learn how to deal with adversity more than you learn to deal with success. ‘Things are going to be tough, so if you get knocked down, get up,’” he said. “So, when you have success, it’s kind of disorienting. ‘Wait a minute, things are OK? I don’t know what I’m supposed to do here.’ You just try to keep yourself out of trouble. It’s hard, but you try your best.”

Nelson also declined to be part of Andrew McCarthy’s documentary titled “Brats.” In a 2024 interview with Us Weekly, he said, “It seems strange to have that subject matter be something for edited entertainment. Also, like, he’s a nice guy, but I hadn’t seen him in 35 years. And it’s like, I’m not going to [be] like, ‘Hey!’ No, dude.”

