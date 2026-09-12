Mario Lopez Shares Emotional Update After ‘Life-Changing’ Moment: ‘Will Stay With Me Forever’

For years, Mario Lopez has been the face of evening entertainment news, delivering the biggest stories in pop culture right from the “Access Hollywood” stage.

But as his time on the hit franchise comes to a close, the veteran host and former Broadway star is looking back on a transformative era. In a candid new statement, Lopez reflected on his unforgettable run, admitting that the life-changing experience is something he’ll carry with him “forever.”

‘I’m Filled With Nothing But Gratitude’

In a new Instagram upload, former ’90s teen idol, Mario Lopez, was very emotional as his time on the entertainment news series, “Access Hollywood” comes to an end. He shared his thoughts as his seven-year hosting run comes to a close.

The former DWTS competitor wrote, “As my time at ‘Access Hollywood’ & ‘Access Daily’ comes to an end, I’m filled with nothing but gratitude. It’s been an incredible chapter, and I feel truly blessed to have worked alongside such a talented, hardworking and wonderful team.”

He continued, “You made coming to work each day a joy-and a lot of fun.Thank you for the laughter, the memories, the friendships and the support.”

The Lifetime movie star concluded, “It’s been both a pleasure and a privilege. I’m proud of everything we accomplished together, and while this chapter may be ending, the friendships and memories will stay with me forever. Much love and gratitude to my entire Access family. Que Dios los bendiga y buena suerte!”

Lopez became a host at “Access Hollywood” after leaving his role on “Extra” in 2019.

Fans Reacted to Mario Lopez’s Emotional Social Media Statement

Getty TV host Mario Lopez arrives for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025.

Fans were saddened for Mario Lopez as he ends his tenure as a beloved entertainment talk show host. The former “Access Hollywood” star has been a fixture of the genre, delivering daily news and conducting interviews for over a decade.

They shared their remarks in the comments section of his Instagram post. Many wished the Great American Family channel star luck in the future while others offered words of encouragement.

“Onward and upward for all. Next chapter is always the best chapter,” exclaimed one fan.

A second added, “You and Kit [Hoover] will be missed. I loved watching Access every single day. I really enjoyed all the recommendations in regards to music, books, movies, food, etc. I’m looking forward to watching your show with your wife which I know will be amazing. It’s been so fun to watch your kids grow up. God has a plan for you and you’re living it every single day.”

“Congratulations Mario! We can’t wait to see and support you in your next chapter!” penned a third Instagram user.

A fourth social media follower concluded, “A huge congratulations to you, my friend! Much to be proud of!!! And there’s so much more to come!!”

Access Hollywood aired its final episode on September 11, 2026, concluding the news series’ 30-year run. Lopez hosted the show with Kit Hoover, Scott Evans, and Zuri Hall.