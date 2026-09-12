Brooks Nader Weighs In On Sister Sarah Jane Nader’s ‘DWTS’ Same Sex Partnership

Brooks Nader has opened up about her sister Sarah Jane Nader’s same sex partnership on Season 35 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Brooks, who appeared on season 33 of the dance competition, weighed in on her little sister being paired up with Hailey Bills. She was also there to offer a dose of advice to ensure Sarah Jane didn’t repeat her ballroom mistakes and win that mirrorball.

What Does Brooks Nader Think About Sarah Jane and Hailey’s Partnership?

Getty Brooks Nader and Sarah Jane Nader attend Maybe It’s a Maybelline x Miley Launch Party at Bar Marmont on October 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Brooks opened up about her sister’s upcoming appearance on “Dancing with the Stars” and her same sex partnership with Hailey Bills.

Brooks told TMZ that Sarah Jane and Hailey are really cute together, with good vibes and good “synergy.”

The “Baywatch” star later revealed that she thinks the partnership will be “iconic!”

Speaking on the Live From E! Stream: Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2027 Runway Show alongside her sister Mary Holland Nader, Brooks revealed how “proud” she is of her sister for taking part in the show.

The “Love Thy Nader” star said: “Hailey is such a talented dancer, and for this to be her first season is so special. To make history is always the coolest thing ever.”

“They’re working extremely hard. I have to hand it to them. There’s no time for chitter-chatter, and I’m so proud,” the model continued. “So, we’ll see what happens on the dance floor. I can’t wait!”

“The whole family will be at the first dance, so we will be supporting,” Mary Holland added, “as we always are.”

Sarah and Hailey are the third same-sex pairing in “Dancing with the Stars” history. Before them, JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson competed together in Season 30 in 2021 and finished as runners-up. In 2022, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Shangela partnered with Gleb Savchenko for Season 31.

Brooks Nader Gives Her Sister Advice Ahead Of ‘DWTS’ Debut

Brooks Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Sarah Jane Nader and Grace Ann Nader visit The Empire State Building on August 26, 2025 in New York City.

Brooks has also helpfully given Sarah Jane advice before she hits the ballroom. The model told E! that she should not follow in her footsteps and get distracted during the competition.

Brooks famously hit headlines for her romantic involvement with her dance partner Gleb Savchenko. She came 9th in 2024, but hopes her sister can make it further on the reality series than she did.

“I said, ‘Lock in, girl. Don’t even think about it,’” Brooks revealed. “Do as I say, not as I do. Do not do what I did.”

“I had my partner over every day. I was so distracted,” she explained. “I said, ‘Just do the opposite of what I did.’ And she was like, ‘Noted.’”

“If she doesn’t go further than me, I’ll never let her forget that, ever,” Brooks joked. “And if she does go further, I’ll be applauding every step of the way.”

“Dancing with the Stars” returns with Season 35. The show will premiere as a two-night event on September 15 and 16, 2026, on ABC and Disney+.