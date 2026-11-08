‘DWTS’ Finalist Unveils Stunning Brunette Hair Transformation

JoJo Siwa is embracing a new look, and fans are loving her dramatic hair transformation.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant showed off a brunette hairstyle after years of being known for her signature blonde locks. Her stylist revealed the change on Saturday, Nov. 7, sharing a photo of Siwa’s new look alongside a short but fitting caption.

“Welcome to the dark side,” the stylist wrote.

Fans Love the New Look

The darker color marks a noticeable change for Siwa, who became widely recognized for her bright blonde hair and high ponytail. The new style quickly caught fans’ attention, with followers filling the comments with compliments.

“It’s insane that her hair looks so healthy now with the years of extreme traction hairstyles. Looks beautiful!” one person wrote.

Another fan thought the color was perfect for the season, commenting, “It’s perfect for the Holidays and winter months.”

Others were just as enthusiastic about the change.

“Oh I love this!! She suits any hair colour but absolutely loving this!”

“Love the color,” another follower wrote, while someone else simply commented, “wow.”

The transformation comes years after Siwa made a memorable run on “Dancing With the Stars.” She competed on Season 30 in 2021 with professional dancer Jenna Johnson, making history as part of the show’s first same-sex dance partnership.

The pair finished as runners-up, with basketball player Iman Shumpert and his professional partner, Daniella Karagach, taking home the Mirrorball Trophy.

Siwa Previously Talked About Her Time on ‘DWTS’

Siwa previously opened up to Teen Vogue about how much she learned during her time on the show. The experience pushed her to try new things and take chances she might not have considered before.

“Oh my god, so many things. I learned that if I try new things, I practically almost every time end up liking them. I learned that I like taking risks and I like to be a little more grown-up sometimes. It’s kind of a scary thing because I wasn’t expecting to feel that anytime soon, but I enjoyed it.”

She also discussed how the competition changed the way she viewed herself as a performer. Siwa said she noticed a difference in her confidence and posture from the beginning of the season to the end.

“Even just the way I carry myself now, from week one to now is a completely changed version of me. I used to walk with my chin low, my shoulders hunched over, hiding within myself. Now I stand a little taller with my chin a little higher, looking a little prouder. I learned that I used to just go chaotic versus being controlled chaotic, and having controlled energy, not just a lot of energy.”

Her time on the ballroom floor was also notable for the partnership itself. Siwa and Johnson became the first same-sex couple to compete together on the U.S. version of “Dancing With the Stars,” marking a milestone for the long-running competition.

Now, Siwa is giving fans something new to talk about with her brunette makeover. While the color is a departure from her familiar blonde look, the reaction suggests followers are more than ready to welcome this latest style.