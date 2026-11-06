Jenna Dewan Hints At Unexpected ‘The Rookie’ Turn Amid ‘DWTS’ Run

Jenna Dewan already has plenty on her plate with “Dancing With the Stars,” but that has not stopped her from teasing an intriguing development ahead on “The Rookie.” The actress, who plays firefighter Bailey Nune on the ABC drama, has been filming Season 9 while simultaneously competing in Season 35 of “DWTS.”

Now, Jenna Dewan’s crossover in her real-life schedule is getting even busier as Dewan hints that fans should prepare for an unexpected new character and a storyline she appears particularly excited about.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Dewan revealed that one scene involving the mystery newcomer ranks among the most exciting things she has filmed for the series.

Jenna Dewan Teases An Unexpected ‘The Rookie’ Development

Getty THE ROOKIE – “The Rookie” creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley, executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Melissa O’Neil, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Jenna Dewan, Lisseth Chavez and Deric Augustine return to San Diego Comic Con to discuss their upcoming 9th season. (Disney/Scott Kirkland)

JENNA DEWAN (Photo by Scott Kirkland/Disney via Getty Images)

Dewan was careful not to spoil exactly what is coming when discussing Season 9 with Entertainment Weekly. However, she did reveal that an unexpected new character becomes involved in Bailey’s story. “There is someone new that comes into the picture that you would not expect,” Dewan teased.

She also suggested the development leads to a memorable moment for her character, calling one upcoming scene “one of the most thrilling scenes” she has filmed. The mystery surrounding the character gives viewers another question heading into the new season, which premieres January 6, 2027.

Dewan has portrayed Bailey since the end of Season 3, eventually becoming an increasingly important part of John Nolan’s life. Her continued presence in Season 9 was never in doubt despite the demands of “Dancing With the Stars.” Before her ballroom debut, Dewan confirmed she would be filming both shows simultaneously.

‘The Rookie’ Made Her DWTS Schedule Possible

Getty THE ROOKIE – Heart Beat Now that John Nolan knows about Baileys past, he must decide if they still have a future. Meanwhile, when a plane crashes in the middle of the city the team races to find out why on all-new episode of The Rookie, SUNDAY, JAN. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Raymond Liu via Getty Images)

NATHAN FILLION, JENNA DEWAN

Balancing two major network productions might sound difficult enough without adding family life to the equation. Dewan is also raising three children while rehearsing and performing live each week on “DWTS.”

Still, she said “The Rookie” production has helped make the unusual arrangement possible. Dewan described the drama as her “dream job” and praised the people working behind the scenes for accommodating her competition schedule.

The actress previously admitted she expected life to become slightly chaotic once both productions overlapped.

“I’m gonna be slightly insane going in between filming The Rookie and coming here and doing the shows,” Dewan said before Season 35 began, while also describing herself as excited about the challenge. Her “Rookie” co-stars were supportive from the beginning.

Melissa O’Neil, Alyssa Diaz, Eric Winter, Lisseth Chavez and Nathan Fillion were among the cast members who sent Dewan messages of encouragement ahead of her “DWTS” debut. Fillion simply told his onscreen wife, “Jenna, you got this.”

Jenna Dewan Has Been Tested On ‘DWTS’

Getty DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Dedication Night” – The ballroom gets personal as the 10 remaining couples take to the dance floor to deliver heartfelt performances honoring the influential people and places that have shaped their lives. Guest judge Kym Johnson returns to offer her expert insights. TUESDAY, OCT. 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

JENNA DEWAN (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

Dewan entered Season 35 with extensive dance experience, but she has repeatedly stressed that ballroom dancing is unfamiliar territory. The “Step Up” actress previously danced professionally and worked with artists including Janet Jackson, but she said those skills do not automatically translate into ballroom technique.

“I do not know how to ballroom dance,” she previously explained while addressing criticism surrounding her casting. Other dance professionals have also discussed how contestants with prior experience can sometimes face higher expectations. EntertainmentNow previously reported that Dewan has specifically struggled with learning to dance as part of a partnership rather than performing independently.

Her regular partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, has helped her work through that adjustment. But the pair also faced an unexpected disruption when Chmerkovskiy was suspended for one episode.

Alan Bersten stepped in for Dedication Night, giving Dewan only a matter of days to adapt to another professional dancer. Despite the sudden switch, Dewan and Bersten earned a 37 out of 40 for their Viennese waltz to “Unchained Melody.”

Afterward, Dewan praised Bersten for pulling the routine together so quickly. “I’m so happy to have had this moment with you,” she told him.

Dewan Reunited With Val Chmerkovskiy

Getty Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Dewan at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival held at T-Mobile Arena on September 18, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Travis Ball/Billboard via Getty Images)

Chmerkovskiy returned the following week, forcing Dewan to shift gears once again. She later admitted that returning to their original partnership required some readjustment, even though the chemistry they had built earlier in the season ultimately helped them regain their rhythm.

The pair continued climbing the leaderboard. On Disney Night, Dewan and Chmerkovskiy performed a quickstep to “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast.” They also joined Harry Shum Jr., Jenna Johnson, Ezra Frech, Daniella Karagach, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold for the Team Wildcats routine to “We’re All in This Together” from “High School Musical.”

The team earned a perfect score. EntertainmentNow reported that the performance even drew a playful reaction from “High School Musical” actor Bart Johnson. Dewan and Chmerkovskiy also finished Disney Night with an overall perfect score, keeping them among the strongest remaining couples heading toward Grammy Night.

Jenna Dewan Says She’ll Be ‘Bonded Forever’ To Harry Shum Jr.

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Harry Shum Jr. attends CAPE’s 35th Anniversary Gala at Vibiana on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for CAPE)

One unexpected part of Dewan’s “DWTS” experience has been her friendship with fellow contestant Harry Shum Jr. as the two seem to have several things in common.

Both entered the show with significant dance backgrounds, both have established acting careers, and both have had to juggle demanding television schedules while competing. Dewan told Entertainment Weekly that the shared experience created an immediate understanding between them.

She said she believes the two will be “bonded forever” because of what they have gone through together. Their connection has also played out on the ballroom floor.

During Disney Night, Dewan and Shum were both members of Team Wildcats, and both couples finished the individual portion of the night with perfect scores. Shum and Jenna Johnson ultimately edged Dewan and Chmerkovskiy by a single point in cumulative season scores, earning immunity from the upcoming Grammy Night dance-off.

‘The Rookie’ Remains Dewan’s ‘Dream Job’

Getty THE ROOKIE – Heart Beat Now that John Nolan knows about Baileys past, he must decide if they still have a future. Meanwhile, when a plane crashes in the middle of the city the team races to find out why on all-new episode of The Rookie, SUNDAY, JAN. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Raymond Liu via Getty Images)

JENNA DEWAN

Even with the excitement surrounding her return to dance, Dewan has made clear that “The Rookie” remains an important part of her life. She described the show as a “dream job,” praising both the cast and the production environment for making it possible for her to pursue something as demanding as “DWTS” without stepping away from Bailey.

That means viewers will continue seeing her on both sides of ABC’s schedule for now. Her ballroom journey is heading into another crucial stage, while “The Rookie” Season 9 is already building toward its January premiere.

And although Dewan is keeping the details of Bailey’s upcoming storyline deliberately vague, her tease about a surprising newcomer and one particularly thrilling scene suggests that juggling “DWTS” and “The Rookie” may not be the only unexpected turn ahead.