Val Chmerkovskiy Shares a Sweet Moment With His Son Behind-the-Scenes on DWTS

“Disney Night” on “Dancing With the Stars” is always a family-friendly affair. Pro dancers Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson welcomed their three-year-old son, Rome, to the ballroom to enjoy the fun.

While Rome is quite used to seeing his parents perform, it doesn’t seem that he ever grows tired of it.

In an adorable new video from the evening, Val showed fans just how invested Rome was during the competition.

Val Chmerkovskiy’s Son Adores Watching Him Perform Onstage

Val Chmerkovskiy is an incredibly talented performer. But at the end of the day, being a father is one of his favorite accomplishments.

“My why. @rome.valentin,” the Ukrainian dancer captioned a recent Instagram video. “My boy watching his pops perform.”

The video is taken from the upper balcony in the ballroom. Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Dewan, and the rest of the ensemble for their “Disney Night” routine get into place as spectators watch. The camera pulls back and reveals Val’s son, Rome, watching his father with keen interest.

The pair went on to earn a perfect 40/40 for their Quickstep to “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast.”

Disney/Getty Val Chmerkovskiy and Rome Chmerkovskiy attend the Moana World Premiere at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on July 7, 2026.

Fans fawned over the adorable video.

“Oh my goodnesssss sweet Rome!! Amazing 🥹” Jenna Dewan replied in the comments.

“Watching both his parents get perfect scores last night 😍😍😍 what a night 🙌🙌 he must think y’all are so cool,” another fan chimed in.

The Family of Three Had a Blast on Halloween Night

Though Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are incredibly busy, they always make time for their son. They took him trick-or-treating on Halloween night, dressed as characters from “Monsters, Inc.”

The next day, Jenna Johnson shared an experience from the evening that made her heart soar.

In an Instagram post, the dancer explained that their neighborhood doesn’t typically receive a lot of trick-or-treaters. As a result, Rome really only had a few pieces of candy in his bucket. Nevertheless, he was having an absolute blast.

“But we ran into this group of really cute teenage girls, and they saw us approaching,” Jenna added. “They saw Rome and made such a big deal of his costume and made him feel so special. And then they saw his bucket and there were only a couple of pieces in there. They started unloading their bags of candy into his bucket.”

She concluded the video by publicly thanking the girls for being so kind to her little boy, and invited everyone to follow their example and spread kindness wherever they go.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Dewan return to the ballroom when “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 continues next Tuesday night. The new episode begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, on ABC.

The theme for the evening is “Grammy Night.” After the elimination, the top six will advance to the semifinals. The end is in sight for Val and Jenna, but they’ll need votes from fans to help them get over the next hurdle.