Who Gets Eliminated Tonight on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2026 Week 8 ‘Disney Night’ Spoilers – LIVE

Week 8 of “Dancing With the Stars” is all about the show’s annual “Disney Night,” in which the eight remaining celebrity contestants and their professional partners will bring some of Disney’s most iconic characters to life through their dance routines. Fans can look forward to Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy channeling characters from “Beauty and the Beast,” Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas taking on the magical world of “Peter Pan,” and Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov putting their spin on “Hercules.”

During “Horror Movie Night,” which saw both Jackson Olson and Tyler Cameron go home in a double elimination, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro shared that Week 8 will air on Monday, Nov. 2, instead of its original Tuesday night programming because of Election Day.

The week will also feature special guest judge, actress Cynthia Erivo.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

November 2 Live Recap: Week 8

Week 8 features the seasons’ first team dances! The contestants will join forces for two group performances: Team Slaytopia, led by Alfonso Ribeiro consists of Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, and Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa. The group will be dancing to “Zoo” from “Zootopia 2.”

Team Wildcats, led by Juliana Hough will consist of Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold. The team will be dancing “We’re All in This Together” from “High School Musical.”

The couple with the highest score tonight will earn immunity from elimination next week!

Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov

Song & Disney Movie: “A Star is Born” from “Hercules”

Type of Dance: Quickstep

Feedback: Cynthia Erivo called the performance “joyful” and loved both Amber and Pasha’s “strength.” Bruno Tonioli called the routine “great,” but noted a tiny misstep, while Carrie Ann Inaba called it “clean and crisp.” Derek Hough called Amber “beautiful” on the dance floor.

Carrie Ann: 8

Derek: 9

Cynthia: 8

Bruno: 9

Final Score: 34/40

Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas

Song & Disney Movie: “You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly!” from “Peter Pan”

Type of Dance: Jive

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