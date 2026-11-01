Ezra Frech’s New Video With His Brothers Have DWTS Fans Seeing Triple

As “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 continues, fans are eager to learn more about the remaining contestants. Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech is among the top contenders this year and an easy fan favorite.

Family members often show up to the DWTS set. On “Dedication Night,” Ezra’s mother, Bahar, participated in his stunning Contemporary routine. This week, his brothers dropped by his trailer, leaving fans doing a double take.

No, they weren’t seeing triple. Ezra Frech and his siblings just bear an incredibly strong resemblance to each other.

Ezra Frech’s Siblings Visit Him on the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Set

Ezra Frech is the oldest of three sons born to Clayton Frech and Bahar Soomekh. In addition to his parents, his brothers are his biggest supporters. Gabriel and Elijah recently dropped by Ezra’s trailer to appear in a new video with him.

“Love my brothers,” the 21-year-old captioned the Instagram post.

“Everybody online has been saying we’re twins,” Frech quipped, gesturing to his brothers. “My mom and dad made one flavor.”

As the video continues, Gabriel and Elijah answer questions about their older brother. When asked what Ezra’s biggest red flag is, the pair actually struggled to come up with a response at first. They ultimately decided on Ezra’s germophobic tendencies and that he doesn’t like to share food or drinks with anyone.

They filmed the video just before “Horror Movie Night,” so the brothers discussed what they were hoping for ahead of the performance.

“My goal is to be scared to hug Ezra,” Elijah shared.

Ezra and Daniella went on to score a 35/40 for their Jazz routine to “Madness” by Ruelle, inspired by “The Invisible Man.” Without a doubt, Gabriel and Elijah thoroughly enjoyed watching their oldest brother dance.

Of course, Bahar loved seeing her sweet boys interact in the video.

“My Loves!!!!!” she gushed over her sons in the comments.

While fans loved the boys’ answers, many were completely blown away by how much they all looked alike.

“You look like triplets, ❤️❤️❤️” one fan wrote.

“Oh my gosh there is 3 of you?????” another joked.

“It’s crazy how much they look alike!!! I had to take a triple take. What sweet boys!!❤️” someone else chimed in.

The Gold Medalist Continues to ‘Disney Night’

Though the competition is becoming even more competitive as the pack narrows, fans have plenty of confidence in the Paralympic athlete.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach return when “Disney Night” on “Dancing With the Stars” premieres this week. The pair are performing the Samba to “Under the Sea” from “The Little Mermaid.”

In previous interviews, Ezra has discussed how bouncy dances are easier for him to nail with his prosthetic leg, so a Samba will be perfect for him. They already earned their first 10 of the season. “Disney Night” could mark their first perfect score.

The new episode begins at 8 p.m. on Monday, November 2, on ABC. Since Tuesday is election night, there won’t be a new episode then. DWTS returns to its regular schedule the following week.