Ezra Sosa Defends Julia Stiles After Low ‘DWTS’ Score, Reveals What Viewers Didn’t See

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Ezra Sosa is standing by his partner, Julia Stiles, after the actress received disappointing scores during the show’s Horror Movie Night.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, Sosa, 25, shared several photos of himself and Stiles, 45, on Instagram, along with a heartfelt message praising her determination despite a difficult week of rehearsals.

“This one is for you, Julia,” he began.

Sosa revealed that Stiles had been dealing with a painful injury that forced her to miss two full days of rehearsals. The pair also had to rework most of their choreography and change their opening just one day before the live show.

“I don’t think people will ever fully understand what it took just to get you onto that ballroom floor,” he wrote.

Sosa described the experience as one of their most challenging weeks of the competition.

Despite her injury, Stiles remained determined to continue practicing.

“Even through the pain, all she wanted to do was keep going. I was literally the one having to tell her to STOP and rest,” Sosa wrote. “That’s just who she is. She gives everything she has.”

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa Face Tough Criticism on ‘DWTS’

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During the Tuesday, Oct. 27, episode, Stiles and Sosa performed an Argentine tango inspired by the horror film “The Omen.”

However, their performance received mixed reviews from the judges.

Carrie Ann Inaba said Stiles appeared stiff, while Derek Hough described the routine as timid.

Guest judge Shirley Ballas gave the pair a 4 out of 10. Inaba and Hough each awarded 7s, while Bruno Tonioli gave them an 8, bringing their total to 26 out of 40.

The disappointing score followed Stiles’ previous performance honoring her late “10 Things I Hate About You” co-star Heath Ledger, which earned her a season-high 36 points.

Rehearsal footage also showed tension between Stiles and Sosa as they struggled to prepare their routine.

During rehearsals, Stiles admitted that she didn’t respond well to frustration after Sosa repeatedly corrected her movements.

Sosa later apologized for pushing too hard, and the actress lightened the mood by jokingly calling him a “cranky bitch” when he’s tired.

Following the show, Stiles addressed the judges’ criticism, saying she wasn’t taking the feedback personally.

“I’m not gonna take it personally. I’m just gonna grow from it,” she said.

Ezra Sosa Praises Julia Stiles’ Strength After Difficult Week

In his Instagram tribute, Sosa emphasized that his respect for Stiles went beyond their scores.

“I don’t love and respect you because of our scores or how perfectly a routine goes. I love and respect you because of who you are when things DON’T go perfectly,” he wrote.

He also revealed that Stiles returned to rehearsals the following day ready to work even harder.

Sosa encouraged viewers to remember that a televised performance doesn’t always show everything contestants experience behind the scenes.

“It’s easy to judge a few minutes on television without knowing everything that went into them,” he wrote.

Despite their setback, Stiles and Sosa survived the double elimination and advanced to Disney Night.

Sosa ended his tribute by expressing his appreciation for their partnership and friendship.

“I’m so proud to be your partner, but even more grateful to be your friend. I love you, Julia,” he wrote.

Stiles responded to the touching post in the comments, writing, “Oh Ezra. My heart ♥️”