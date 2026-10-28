Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Artem Chigvintsev Shares Who He Thinks Will Win Season 35

While “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 still has several weeks left, the competition is becoming even more fierce. Former pro Artem Chigvintsev has been watching this season and has plenty of opinions on this year’s group of contestants.

After last night’s new episode, fans know which eight couples will advance to the eighth week of the competition. But even now, Chigvintsev feels certain he knows which team will take home the Mirrorball trophy at the end of the season 35 finale.

Artem Chigvintsev Dishes on His Predictions for DWTS Season 35

Artem Chigvintsev last competed on “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 with “The Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson. The pair made it to the finale, ultimately finishing in fourth place.

Though he stepped away from the spotlight following his high-profile divorce from WWE star Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev is still interested in the world of ballroom dance.

“Hi guys! It’s Artem over here and I’m actually watching ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this season and I’ve been commenting and critiquing on people’s performances,” the former pro shared on Instagram.

“Two things that I want to know from you — A) who’s your favorite couple? And B) who do you think is going to win?” he asked.

Chigvintsev said he believed Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach would ultimately bring home the Mirrorball trophy. While many online believe Olympic skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov would be the runners-up, Chigvintsev wasn’t so sure.

“As far as second place, I have no idea who it is going to be, because I know it’s super unpredictable on the show,” he admitted.

Overall, fans loved hearing from Artem Chigvintsev.

“THE GOAT 🔥” his long-time friend Gleb Savchenko replied in the comments.

“One of the PROS ever. Great to see u @theartemc ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” season 31 finalist Shangela added.

Several fans echoed similar sentiments, noting they wanted to see Chigvintsev compete again.

Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach Are Top Contenders

“Dancing With the Stars” fans had already fallen head over heels in love with Ezra Frech. But his Contemporary routine on “Dedication Night” seemed to earn him even more votes. His partner, Daniella Karagach, used her brilliant choreography to incorporate his prosthetics.

After the episode premiered, many viewers with prosthetics tried the moves out for themselves, posting the results online. On “Horror Movie Night,” Ezra gushed over starting a viral trend specifically designed for people like him.

Ezra and Daniella easily evaded elimination, advancing to the eighth week in season 35. Plenty of viewers believe the season finale is within grasp for them.

While Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach received the first 10 of the season on “Dedication Night,” another couple is closing in on them. Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson secured the first perfect score, which could be a great indicator they’re also finale-bound.

“Disney Night” kicks off at 8 p.m. on Monday, November 2, on ABC. There won’t be a new episode Tuesday night due to election coverage.

Vote for your favorite competitors so they can advance in the competition.