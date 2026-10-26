Guillermo Rodriguez Beams While Reuniting With His ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Buddies – Photos

Guillermo Rodriguez’s time on “Dancing With the Stars” is over for the season. However, he’s still keeping in touch with his friends from the show.

Though “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” films in New York City, it appears Guillermo found his way back west to visit his DWTS family.

Guillermo Rodriguez Enjoys a ‘Boys’ Lunch’ With DWTS Co-stars

“Dancing With the Stars” comes with an absolutely grueling rehearsal schedule. Even so, the contestants still have to eat, rest, and recover after the long days at the studio.

Ahead of “Horror Movie Night,” Ezra Frech and Connor Wood took time away from the rehearsal studio to have lunch with Guillermo Rodriguez. Fans loved seeing the three friends spending time together outside the ballroom.

“Boys lunch made it out the group chat!” Ezra captioned the post on Instagram. He and Connor beamed from ear to ear as they reunited with Guillermo over an afternoon of delicious food and drinks.

“This makes me so happy!!!!” the talk show personality’s dance partner, Witney Carson, replied in the comments.

“Great ppl in a great spot😋😋😋” DWTS pro Pasha Pashkov added.

Plenty of fans were equally excited to see the friends reunite.

“No because if I were sitting next to Guillermo, Ezra, and Connor I’d freak,” one Instagram follower quipped.

At the end of each season, the eliminated contestants generally reunite for one last dance. Without a doubt, “Dancing With the Stars” viewers would love to see Guillermo Rodriguez back on the dance floor for the grand season 35 finale.

The Talk Show Personality Walked Away With So Much

Beloved talk show host Jimmy Kimmel would have loved to see his friend Guillermo Rodriguez win the Mirrorball trophy. But even so, he felt tremendously proud of Guillermo for taking the plunge in the first place.

“Witney, first of all, I want to say, your choreography this season has been absolutely incredible,” the talk show host addressed the dancer after their elimination. “I mean, honestly, you have taken this lump of Play-Doh and you sculpted him into a masterpiece.”

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Though being eliminated is disappointing for any DWTS competitor, Guillermo took his loss in stride.

“I’m going to go home and celebrate,” he told “Extra” after their elimination. Witney wouldn’t allow him to drink alcohol during the competition. “I’m going to go and make me a margarita.”

“When I see all the comments and everything and people voting and people saying, ‘We love you. America loves you. You make us so happy right now. The gas is so expensive. Everything’s so expensive and when we see you dance it makes us so happy,’” Guillermo happily added.

“Horror Movie Night” begins at 8 p.m. tomorrow on ABC. Tune in and see the top 10 competitors pay homage to some of their favorite scary movies, just in time for Halloween. There will be a double elimination at the end of the evening, sending the top 8 to “Disney Night.”

Vote for your favorite teams to help them move forward in the competition.