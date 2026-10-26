Val Chmerkovskiy Reclaims His ‘DWTS’ Spot as Questions Swirl Around Tour

For DWTS fans, Val Chmerkovskiy’s sudden absence during dedication week left a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the ballroom. It also raised immediate questions about what his brief hiatus would mean for the show’s massive nationwide tour.

While the two-time Mirrorball champion has officially stepped back into rehearsals alongside his celebrity partner Jenna Dewan, viewers are watching his every move. His one-week suspension led to speculation as to whether or not the fan-favorite pro will actually be hitting the road for the series’ official cast tour this winter.

Will Val Chmerkovskiy Be a Part of the 2027 DWTS Live Tour?

After an unprecedented one-week suspension by DWTS producers over a since-deleted social media post where he took aim against judge Carrie Ann Inaba, Val Chmerkovskiy has returned to the DWTS rehearsal rooms. He will perform alongside his celebrity partner, Jenna Dewan, during Halloween Night.

However, a new post by the US Sun speculated whether or not Chmerkovskiy’s suspension would prohibit him from taking part in the DWTS 2027 Live Tour, scheduled to begin in January. The dance-heavy live performances will run from the beginning of the year through April.

“He will absolutely be part of the DWTS tour given the rest of the season goes smoothly,” the outlet alleged, per a source. “He isn’t going anywhere and will not be pulled over his Carrie Ann comment.”

The source continued, “A lot of the promo and photography for the tour is centered around Val and Jenna. They are the faces of the tour and a big draw for fans so producers will put them front and center.”

Val Chmerkovskiy Called The Tour ‘A Dream Come True’

In the comments section of the tour’s Instagram post, Val Chmerkovskiy shared his excitement about the tour just ahead of his suspension.

“This is dream come true. This routing, this cast, I cannot wait to see everyone on the road! Dip pics for everyone!” he exclaimed.

Fans appeared to overlook the controversy surrounding Chmerkovskiy’s suspension in the post’s comments section. Instead, the comment section overflowed with enthusiastic fans expressing their excitement to see him hit the road for the nationwide tour.

“I’ll be at the show as long as Val is dancing!” exclaimed one follower.

A second fan penned, “Looking forward to this, so wonderful to see the tour. Best part of every year.”

“I look forward to this each and every season. Can’t wait to see you!” noted a third Instagram user.

DWTS pros also weighed in about the upcoming tour. Castmates flooded the comments with words of encouragement, hyping up the upcoming live dates and showing a united front ahead of the nationwide run.

“Truly can’t wait for tour. Trust me when I say it’s gunna be bigger and better than ever! The venues thjs year… wow!! Still pinching myself,” declared Emma Slater.

Alan Bersten wrote, “This is truly a dream come true!!!! I can’t believe this. I hope to see all of you out there with us!”

Troup member Kamri Peterson penned, “I CANNOT WAIT! So insanely grateful i get to be apart of this.”

DWTS Season 35 currently airs Tuesdays on ABC and Disney Plus, live at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.