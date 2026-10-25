‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson & Family Show Off Adorable Group Halloween Costumes

As “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 continues, Witney Carson is enjoying watching her friends vie for the Mirrorball trophy. Now that she’s done for the year, she plans to take it easy and enjoy fall and the upcoming holiday season with her family.

Right now, the top 10 DWTS couples are putting the finishing touches on their routines for “Horror Movie Night.” Meanwhile, Witney and her family are trying on their costumes, eager to show off the finished product.

Check out the family’s adorable theme this year and how they’re soaking up their last months as a family of four.

Witney Carson & Family Love Celebrating Halloween in Style

As the parents of two young sons, Witney Carson and Carson McAllister always look forward to family-friendly Halloween fun. In the past, the family has enjoyed dressing up as a group. One year, they went as the “Toy Story” cast.

This year, they’re going in true “Star Wars” style.

“McAllister Halloween 2026 ✨ Padme, Anakin, Mandalorian and Obi-Wan,” the season 34 champion captioned a new Instagram post.

She and her husband are dressed as Padme and Anakin. Her oldest son, Leo, takes his role as Obi-Wan very seriously, while her younger son, Jet, only has part of his little face visible in his large helmet.

Overall, viewers agreed it was an adorable group Halloween costume.

“THE CREWWWWWW,” Witney’s season 33 partner, Danny Amendola, wrote in the comments.

“Love this costume! You slayed as Padme!” a fan added.

Though the boys are looking forward to Halloween, they’ve enjoyed plenty of other fall-themed activities with their parents.

“Took all 3 of my lil’ pumpkins to the pumpkin patch and my fall dreams came true 🍁🎃🍂👶🏼” Witney captioned another recent Instagram post. She attached sweet photos of her sons cradling her belly, eager to welcome their new baby brother into the family.

At this time next year, they will be a family of five.

The Professional Dancer Watches ‘Dancing With the Stars’ From Home Now

Witney Carson might be done competing for the year, but she might appear in the season finale. It would depend on a number of factors, including her health and her physician’s advice.

For now, she and her husband Carson are enjoying the competition from the comfort of their own couch.

Since leaving the competition, Witney also celebrated her 33rd birthday. Her husband and sons absolutely showered her with love and affection on her special day.

“33✨🥹😭 all my dreams and wishes coming true. Thank you for all the love, it’s been a perfect day,” the dancer posted on Instagram on her birthday. She happily blew out her candles and received a warm embrace from her boys.

Ultimately, the “Dancing With the Stars” family is excited to meet Witney’s new bundle of joy. Fans are equally excited to learn more about the new baby when he arrives.

“Horror Movie Night” begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, on ABC. The top 10 couples will face a double elimination as they perform their spookiest routines for the evening.