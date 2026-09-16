Who Is DWTS Pro Witney Carson’s Husband?

“Dancing With the Stars” is back on ABC and the season 34 champion, Witney Carson, is competing once again.

She has a massive fanbase, as well as plenty of friends and family cheering her on. But her husband and sons are her biggest cheerleaders by far.

As fans root for Witney and her celebrity partner, Guillermo Rodriguez, many are curious about her family life.

Witney Carson & Carson McAllister Are Expecting Their Third Baby

As the reigning champion, fans are delighted to see Witney Carson back in the ballroom. However, this year looks a little differently. The 32-year-old is currently expecting her third child with her husband, Carson McAllister.

While many expressed concern for her safety, Witney assured fans she was doing everything in her power to compete while protecting herself and the baby. It’s perfectly safe for her to dance, but she won’t participate in any risky stunts or jumps.

Witney Carson met her future husband, Carson McAllister, in high school. While it wasn’t exactly love at first sight, Carson was immediately smitten.

“She was my dream girl since 7th grade, But she didn’t know I existed until senior year,” McAllister told PEOPLE in 2016. “We became really close friends and kinda started dating. From the second I got to know her, I could tell she was the most loving and understanding girl I’d ever met.”

The pair married on December 31, 2015 in a civil ceremony. The next day, they had their religious ceremony in the Salt Lake City temple in Utah. The family belongs to the LDS church.

The McAllisters Have Two Sons At Home

Like many other LDS families, the McAllisters hope to have a house full of children someday.

Witney Carson and Carson McAllister welcomed their first son, Leo, in 2021. Their second, Jet, followed in 2023. They haven’t publicly shared the gender of their third child, but Witney admitted she’s hoping for a daughter somewhere down the line.

“I do want a girl,” she told PEOPLE. “So if I can get one now or with the fourth, I’ll be okay.”

For now, the family is focused on raising happy, healthy children.

“It’s really funny, my son [Leo], his biggest thing is, at school he tells everyone that his mom dances for money,” Witney laughed in the interview. “We’re so used to it. I mean, we bounce back and forth from Florida to L.A. to Utah. We thrive in the chaos.”

Carson McAllister Holds Down the Fort During DWTS

While Witney competes on “Dancing With the Stars,” Carson keeps things running smoothly at home. He recently shared that he’s homeschooling the boys during the competition season.

When the soon-to-be father of three isn’t home with the family, he works as a mechanical engineer.

Witney Carson and Guillermo Rodriguez have advanced to the second week in the competition. Fans will need to tune in next week and continue voting to keep them moving forward.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 airs new episodes at 8 p.m. on Tuesday nights on ABC.