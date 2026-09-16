Andrew Walker Talks About Appearing on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ — Would You Want to See Him Compete?

Andrew Walker has entertained countless viewers with his roles in various Hallmark movies, thrilled fans with his (shirtless) performance of Green Day’s “Basket Case” and even sparked buzz about starring in a musical. Now, he’s opened up about the possibility of showing off another skill by competing on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Andrew Has the ‘Charisma,’ ‘Swagger’ & ‘Moves’ for ‘DWTS’

Hallmark Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach

“He’s got charisma,” fellow Hallmark star Melissa Peterman said while referring to Walker as she was chatting with Us Weekly on Sunday, September 13, at the Dance Party to End ALZ event to support the Alzheimer’s Association. While explaining her reasons for suggesting Walker as someone who could and perhaps should compete on “Dancing With the Stars,” she added, “I think he’s got moves. There’s swagger there.”

Walker also talked about which Hallmark figure could strut their stuff on the “DWTS” dance floor — telling Us Weekly, “I was gonna say Nikki [DeLoach]… Nikki should do it” (and DeLoach did send in an audition tape) — however, it turns out that he might be up for the challenge himself.

Indeed, Walker feels like he could potentially bring home the mirror ball trophy if he were given the chance. That is, if he had one specific thing that he feels would be necessary. He told Just Jared, “I think if I did ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I’m pretty good at direction and I’m relatively athletic, so I think I could compete, you know, if I had the right coach.”

Walker Has Been Showing Off His Dancing Skills for Years

If those behind “Dancing With the Stars” need any proof that Walker has the right stuff to compete on the show, they should simply consider the fact that he has been in show business for years — just check out his adorable 2001 red carpet appearance — and in that time, has be known to put his dancing skills to good use.

For instance, take a look at him grooving while appearing as a high school jock on the show “Student Bodies” in the late ’90s (see above).

More recently, Walker performed some adorable moves along with the Dance Party to End ALZ co-hosts DeLoach and Ashley Williams in order to promote the event. The trio shared a video of their short but sweet routine on Instagram for their fans and followers to enjoy, and enjoy they did. The toe tapping? The hopping? The arm movements? All perfection!

The actor also promoted the event at the beginning of this month while getting in some dance practice with his wife, Cassandra Troy. In another video that was popped up on Instagram, Walker can be seen wearing a robe and Troy is in leopard print pajamas as the two shimmy and shake in bare feet on the grass as “The Safety Dance” from Men Without Hats plays.

In the caption of the post, Walker wrote, “A sunset warmup before the real event💃🕺”

Of course, we can’t overlook Walker’s performance in the “Three Wise Men” dance with Paul Campbell and Tyler Hynes. While this particular routine was choreographed by the men themselves, it surely makes you wonder what Walker would be capable of if he had a “DWTS” pro by his side.