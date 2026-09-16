Gorgeous ‘Riverdale’ Star Camila Mendes Gives ’90s Chanel Model’ Vibes in Latest Fab Photoshoot

Actress and producer Camila Mendes has shared a gorgeous new set of photographs from a shoot in which she gives “90s Chanel model” vibes.

Mendes, 32, is the beautiful star of The CW teen drama series “Riverdale,” in which she played Veronica Lodge for 136 episodes from 2017 until 2023. More recently, however, she became widely known to cinema audiences for playing the iconic warrior Teela opposite Nicholas Galitzine’s He-Man in this year’s epic sword-and-sorcery movie “Masters of the Universe.”

Born in Virginia to Brazilian parents, Mendes’ incredible Latina beauty is undeniable. Her latest snaps, which she shared on social media, highlight that fact unequivocally.

Camila Mendes’ Latest Photoshoot Is for Carolina Herrera

Camila Mendes took to her Instagram account to share her latest photoshoot snaps with her 22.5 million followers on the platform. The shoot was for the Carolina Herrera 45th-anniversary runway event and show on Monday, September 14, at New York Fashion Week.

The post includes a carousel of seven photographs, six of which are of Mendes (the seventh is of a billboard for the Carolina Herrera event). For the shoot, Mendes is wearing a black long-sleeve top, an animal-print skirt, and black heels. Her look is completed with a hairband, spherical earrings and, in one image, dark shades. She’s also adorably holding a teddy bear in one shot.

Mendes’ caption on her post reads, “dolled up for @carolinaherrera last night💋.”

She then tags her stylist Molly Dickson, her makeup artist Kale Teter, her hairstylist Peter Lux, and her manicurist Shirley Cheng.

Ella Fitzgerald’s 1969 cover of The Miracles’ 1965 hit “Ooo Baby Baby” plays over the top of the post.

Mendes’ fans and followers loved the pictures and flocked to the comments section of the star’s post to have their say on it in their droves.

Mendes’ Fans Are ‘Obsessed’ With Her Latest Look

Getty Camila Mendes.

The comments section of Camila Mendes’ post is awash with complimentary comments about her photoshoot from her adoring fans and followers.

Actress and YouTuber Madelaine Petsch commented, “Omg obsessed ❤️❤️.”

One of Mendes’ followers wrote, “You look like a 90s Chanel model!!!! you are an Icon. ✨🖤”

Another follower said, “OBSESSED with this look🙏.”

Somebody else asked, “i’m sorry but HOW are you so beautiful 😭😭.”

“So gorgeous I die 😍,” said another Instagram user.

Someone else noted, “Most Beautiful Actress i have ever seen.”

One individual proclaimed, “this is insanity.”

Last but not least, another fan commented, “omg this is peak!!!”

There’s absolutely no doubt that Camila Mendes looks fabulous in her latest photoshoot. Like her many appreciative fans, we love it when she shares her gorgeous pictures with the world.

For those of you wondering when Mendes will be back on the big screen, don’t fret. She will appear in the sports drama movie “Baton” later this year. Mendes is also confirmed to star in the action crime drama thriller movie “Viva La Madness,” which is due for a 2028 release, and the crime thriller “Tommy Karate” and drama movie “DED,” neither of which have confirmed release dates yet.

We look forward to seeing all of her upcoming work.

Camila Mendes’ filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.