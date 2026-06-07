Masters of the Universe Set to Flop Despite Positive Reviews

One of the most interesting big-screen features of the 2026 summer season figures to be Masters of the Universe.

It took the sci-fi flick four decades to return to movie theaters, with its 2026 version drawing positive press. Unlike its 1987 predecessor, the 2026 version starring Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man has seen positive reviews across the board. Rotten Tomatoes has the film at a 67% critic score, with fans topping the film at 87%.

That’s mildly surprising, considering that the franchise itself has been dormant for quite some time. And that’s a trend that will likely translate to the box office. Despite the positive press, Masters of the Universe is on track to be a flop.

According to Box Office Mojo, Masters of the Universe grossed $11.75 million thus far. That’s a painful number when taking into account its reported $200 million budget.

The Amazon MGM feature could pick up some steam in the coming weeks. The fading allure of Super Mario Galaxy and The Devil Wears Prada 2 could open an avenue for the action-adventure flick to recoup some ground at the box office. But that is something that remains unclear at this point.

The film could gain significant ground in the international box office. But fans will need to wait a bit longer to find out just how well the movie has done internationally.

Master of the Universe Makes Massive Comeback

The long-awaited 1987 flick came with plenty of hype. The original Masters of the Universe, featuring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man, got its share of press at the time. However, that version slammed into a brick wall.

The critics ripped the film apart, giving it a 21% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The 1987 feature fared a little better with fans, obtaining a 41% rating. The box office reflected the flop. The movie had an astronomical budget of $22 million for its time, recouping just $17.3 million at the box office.

That situation could very well explain why no studio really wanted to touch the story. Despite its cult following, reviving the franchise seemed like a fool’s errand. While there’s still time for Masters of the Universe to gain ground in 2026, who knows how far the film can go?

Time Running Out on He-Man and Company

The next week or so will be crucial for Masters of the Universe. On June 19, the highly anticipated release of the Disney-Pixar animated film Toy Story 5 will hit theaters. The latest installment of the iconic franchise will likely take the box office by storm.

And that situation could leave other films in the dust. At least until the next wave of summer releases. In addition to Toy Story 5, Masters of the Universe will have to contend with Minions & Monsters on July 1, and Disney’s live-action Moana on July 10.

As such, the runway for Masters of the Universe is getting quite short. At least domestically, He-Man and company face mounting competition.

Although it’s worth pointing out that some films flop in theaters but make a strong run in streaming. That’s something that Amazon could be banking on. Perhaps Masters of the Universe can follow a similar path to Mercy. The sci-fi flick bombed in theaters but gained a massive following on Prime Video.

There’s always a second chance once films hit streaming platforms.