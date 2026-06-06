Mark Wahlberg Unrecognizable in New Role

Mark Wahlberg is drawing major attention for his latest movie role after debuting a dramatic new look in the first trailer for “By Any Means.”

The 55-year-old actor undergoes a striking transformation to portray notorious mob hitman Gregory Scarpa, a real-life Mafia figure known by nicknames including “The Grim Reaper” and “The Mad Hatter.”

Wahlberg Transforms in the Role

While Wahlberg’s muscular build remains recognizable, much of his appearance has been altered through extensive makeup and prosthetics.

In the newly released footage, Wahlberg appears with a noticeably different face, featuring what looks to be a prosthetic nose, a broader jawline, and a thick dark wig complete with retro sideburns. The makeover is so significant that some viewers said they barely recognized the actor at first glance.

The film places Wahlberg’s Scarpa at the center of a tense investigation set against the backdrop of the American civil rights movement.

The crime thriller stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a Black FBI agent tasked with investigating the murders of prominent civil rights leaders in 1960s Mississippi, according to IMDb.

As the story unfolds, the unlikely pair find themselves working together while navigating increasingly blurred lines between justice and revenge.

Inspired by true events and filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, the movie explores a dangerous chapter in American history through the lens of crime, corruption and law enforcement.

Despite the dramatic facial alterations, some elements of Wahlberg’s character remain unmistakably mob-inspired.

Throughout the trailer, he sports several period-appropriate looks, including tailored suits and casual outfits from the era.

One standout look features a white tank top paired with a gold chain, helping complete the image of the infamous gangster.

Wahlberg shared the trailer with fans on social media and expressed his excitement about the project.

“Excited to share the trailer for my new film BY ANY MEANS, based on a true story,” he wrote on Facebook, adding that the movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters this September.

Fans Could Not Get Enough of the New Role

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with reactions to both the film and Wahlberg’s dramatic transformation.

“Consider me officially ‘booked and busy’ the second this hits theaters,” one viewer wrote.

Another fan praised the actor’s commitment to the role, commenting, “going all Al Capone on this one! I’m In!”

Not everyone could stop focusing on the prosthetics, however. One person joked, “Why the nose? I cant unsee it.”

Others were impressed by the effort that went into creating the character.

“Say what you want, but he fully commits every time—no half-measures with these roles,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Big transformation for the role.”

A third simply summed up their excitement by writing, “Oh god this is gonna be great.”

“Consider me officially ‘booked and busy’ the second this hits theaters,” another added about the upcoming film.

With a true-crime-inspired story, a star-studded cast and one of the most dramatic physical transformations of Wahlberg’s career, “By Any Means” is already generating significant buzz ahead of its September release.