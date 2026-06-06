Renowned Actor Passes Away at 93 as Tributes Pour In

Hollywood is in mourning as beloved British actor Patrick Godfrey has passed away. The award-winning actor appeared in more than 100 roles, with notable roles including “Ever After: A Cinderella Story,” “The Count of Monte Cristo,” and “A Room with a View.” Now, tributes are pouring in.

Godfrey passed away on June 4, with his death being announced the following day by his talent agency, Markham Froggatt & Irwin. The statement read, “It is with great sadness that we can confirm Patrick Godfrey passed away last night. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Paddy was an exceptionally talented actor and a remarkable individual, and we will miss him greatly.”

Tributes Are Pouring in for Patrick Godfrey

Godfrey’s biggest claim to fame is perhaps his role in “Ever After.” However, his career spanned decades, including roles in several genres of film and television. Because of this, fans of his work from multiple generations are paying tribute to his legacy on social media.

One person on X said, “RIP Patrick Godfrey, 93 well lived, leaving behind a lasting screen legacy.” Another fan wrote, “Sad news. Patrick Godfrey brought so much talent and grace to the screen. May he rest in peace.” Someone else said, “I remember him in the Count of Monte Cristo. Wonderful actor who lived a triumphant life.”

On Facebook, a different fan wrote, “Rest easy, sir… That’s one of my favorite movies… Thank you.” Someone else discussed his legacy, saying, “He was Casino Proprietor, Irate Gentleman, Jennings, Mr. Kenwigs, and Man Next Door in ‘The Adventures Of Nicholas Nickleby,’ which was the best play I ever saw ( and went standing room for the then insane amount of $50 ).”

A different person remembered him, saying, “I had the pleasure of touring with Patrick, who was an inspiration with this professionalism and humor… and what a career! Condolences to Amanda, the children, and all whose lives he touched…”

A colleague of his remarked, “A lovely man. Worked with him in Wild Oats many years ago.” A different fan said, “My condolences to his family. Let his soul find rest.” Lastly, someone else stated, “Rest on legend.”

Patrick’s Legacy Will Live On

According to Variety, Godfrey made his way into the entertainment industry in 1956 when he joined the BBC’s Radio Drama Company. Later, in 1972, he made his TV movie debut, playing a house servant in “Miss Julie,” produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company.

After that, he continued making episodic appearances on various series, including “A Picture of Katherine Mansfield,” “Enemy at the Door,” “The Sandbaggers,” and “Doctor Who.” his next big role came in 1981 in “The Three Sisters,” a TV movie. This was followed by a three-episode commitment in “The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby.”

Godfrey continued acting steadily over the next several decades. Notably, the later years of his career brought 1998’s “Ever After: A Cinderella Story,” in which he played Leonardo da Vinci. The film starred Drew Barrymore. According to IMDb, his final role came in 2024 when he lent his voice to the short film “Rejoyce!”