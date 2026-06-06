SEE: Halle Berry & Her Ex Gabriel Aubry Attend Their Daughter’s Graduation in Rare Reunion

Halle Berry and her model ex-partner Gabriel Aubry, with whom she welcomed her daughter Nahla in 2008, were both seen attending the 18-year-old’s graduation in photos published by Page Six and other outlets on June 6.

Halle was seen walking through the parking lot alongside Van Hunt, her boyfriend of 6 years. She wore flared jeans with a black 3/4 sleeve ruffle top, while Van wore khaki-colored pants and a dark blue t-shirt. Her Art Deco-style engagement ring from Hunt was spotted on her finger.

Aubry was seen walking separately, wearing a dark gray suit which he paired with bright white sneakers.

Halle previously explained to Jenna Bush Hager during a talk show appearance that although Hunt has proposed, she has not officially accepted and they have no concrete plans of getting married.

Still, the A-lister has declared her love for the alt R&B musician. In summer 2025, she wrote alongside a July photo showing the pair relaxing in a hot tub, “I love him, and Ima leave him wild.” The next month, she shared a shot of the pair sitting in a snuggly pose and wrote, “A thousand miles from home and still exactly where I belong.”

She recently reflected on the podcast “Sex With Emily” about going through three divorces before finding “the perfect person.”

Halle Berry Made a Rare Social Media Post About Her Daughter Nahla 3 Years Ago

Along with Nahla, Halle has one other child, a son named Maceo whom she shares with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez. The “Catwoman” actress doesn’t mention her kids often on her social media platforms, but she did make a rare Instagram post in Nahla’s honor back in 2023 to celebrate the teen turning 15 years old.

Halle wrote, “One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla. She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes! Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel 👼🏽”

She included a snap of a throwback photo from when Nahla was a little girl in a frame with the words “love you more” and a couple of other faceless snaps showing older versions of her daughter.

Halle Berry Previously Spoke Out to Support Bill to Protect Children’s Privacy from Paparazzi

Back in 2013, California passed a bill known as SB 606 to protect the children of public figures from aggressive photography and paparazzi harassment. Halle was a huge voice of support behind the law, bravely speaking out after she says her daughter’s life was majorly affected by the constant paparazzi frenzies that occurred when she went out.

While testifying in favor of the bill, CBS says Halle explained, “My daughter doesn’t want to go to school because she knows ‘the men’ are watching for her. They jump out of the bushes and from behind cars and who knows where else, besieging these children just to get a photo.”

The “Moonfall” actress, who was pregnant at the time with her second child, went on, “If it passes, the quality of my life and my children’s lives will be dramatically changed.”

Jennifer Garner, who famously shares three kids with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, was another big proponent of the law.