Netflix Reveals Emma Corrin And Jack Lowden In New ‘Pride And Prejudice’ Look

Netflix is opening the doors to Longbourn again. The streaming platform has released a new look at its upcoming adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice.”

This latest reveal introduces more of the Bennet family and the men who will soon disrupt their lives. It also finally gives viewers an exact date for their return to the world of Jane Austen.

While the story will remain close to the beloved novel, the creative team is also promising a few carefully considered changes. The six-part series will premiere on December 3.

Dolly Alderton Wants A Familiar Story To Feel Fresh

The new adaptation is being written by Dolly Alderton, with “Heartstopper” director Euros Lyn behind the camera. Netflix says the six episodes will stay close to Austen’s 1813 novel, while still taking some “thoughtful creative turns.”

Alderton, a bestselling author and screenwriter, has described “Pride and Prejudice” as the “blueprint for romantic comedy.” Speaking to Netflix, she said that the challenge is finding something new inside a story generations already know.

“Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story,” she said. “And I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it.” Alderton aims to preserve the humor, romance, and social observations of the source material while making its characters accessible to another audience.

At the heart of “Pride and Prejudice” is the familiar clash between Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy. Emma Corrin plays Elizabeth, while “Slow Horses” star Jack Lowden takes on Mr. Darcy. Netflix has already offered an early glimpse of the pair in character in recent photos.

The images were unveiled during the Jane Austen Festival in Bath, England. During the event, Alderton presented first looks at 11 characters while also revealing the premiere date.

The Bennet Family Finally Comes Into Focus

Getty British actor Jack Lowden arrives for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

Olivia Colman will portray Mrs. Bennet, and from the early glimpse provided, she looks ready to cause plenty of trouble. One of Netflix’s new images shows her eagerly welcoming a gentleman who has come calling on one of her daughters.

For her partner, Rufus Sewell plays the considerably more reserved Mr. Bennet. His first-look image finds him sitting with a book in his study, giving audiences an early taste of the contrast between the pair.

The five Bennet sisters are not left out of the ensemble, with Freya Mavor playing Jane, Corrin as Elizabeth, Hopey Parish as Mary, Hollie Avery as Kitty, and Rhea Norwood as Lydia. Parish and Avery are both making their screen debuts in this new series.

The Bennet sisters are only half of the equation, however. The new reveal also offers closer looks at several of the men whose arrival will complicate their lives. Daryl McCormack plays the charming Charles Bingley, while Jamie Demetriou steps into the role of Mr. Collins. Louis Partridge appears as the dangerously appealing George Wickham, complete with the red military uniform familiar to readers of the novel.

For the wider ensemble, Fiona Shaw plays Lady Catherine de Bourgh, Siena Kelly is Caroline Bingley, and Isabella Sermon portrays Georgiana Darcy. Anjana Vasan, Sebastian Armesto, and several other actors round out the large cast.

Emma Corrin Is Taking On A Bigger Role Behind The Scenes

Getty VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 05: Emma Corrin attends the Miu Miu Women’s Tales during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at on September 05, 2026, in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

Corrin isn’t only leading the upcoming series as Elizabeth. “Pride and Prejudice” will also give the actor their first executive producer credit.

They’ll handle this duty alongside Alderton, Lyn, Laura Lankester, Will Johnston, and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point, while Lisa Osborne serves as producer. Corrin has called playing Elizabeth a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly’s phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honor,” they said. Corrin also shared their excitement at the prospect of a new generation falling in love with the story all over again.

That new-generation approach appears to be central to Netflix’s plans. The streamer has described Austen’s story as the “ultimate romantic comedy”. As part of their plan, Alderton’s version will honor what existing fans love, while bringing new ideas to the material.