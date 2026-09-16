January Jones, 48, Sizzles in Three Bold Bikini and Swimsuit Looks

January Jones gave her followers three very different takes on warm-weather style in a new Instagram post. The 48-year-old actress modeled two swimsuits and a sheer lingerie-inspired look. Each outfit offered a distinct fashion direction, from retro swimwear to classic nautical stripes. Taraji P. Henson also stunned fans in a striking orange bikini during her recent Mexico getaway.

January Jones’ Retro Color-Blocked Bikini

According to Hello!, January Jones shared the photos as summer was nearing its end. She captioned the post, “almost time for the sweaters but not quite yet.” The images showed her trying on several pieces in a bathroom setting.

One of the standout looks was a black triangle bikini with contrasting cream trim. The top featured a plunging V-shaped neckline. Thin straps tied behind the neck for a classic halter-style finish.

The matching bottoms had a high-cut shape. Cream piping followed the waistband and leg openings. The contrasting edges gave the bikini a crisp, retro appearance.

The overall look had a sporty feel. It also recalled vintage tennis-club swimwear. The simple black-and-cream palette kept the design polished.

January Jones paired the bikini with loose blonde hair and glowing makeup. A coral-red lip added another noticeable detail.

A Nautical One-Piece

As described by Hello!, the third image featured January Jones in a striped one-piece swimsuit. The design combined navy and cream horizontal stripes.

The swimsuit had a scoop neckline and thin straps. Its high-cut leg created a longer visual line.

Jones also added a delicate gold necklace. The jewelry gave the otherwise classic swimsuit a slightly more dressed-up finish.

Her hair appeared damp in the photo. She was shown running her fingers through the ends.

The striped suit offered a classic resortwear option. Its navy-and-cream palette also gave the look a timeless nautical quality.

January Jones’ Romantic Lace Look

The first image moved further away from swimwear. Instead, Jones wore a sheer ivory camisole with delicate lace detailing. A cream and green bikini top could be seen through the camisole.

The top featured scalloped lace around the neckline, straps and hem. Decorative buttons and bead-like details ran through the center opening. The lightweight fabric created a soft, semi-sheer appearance.

Jones kept the styling understated. Her shoulder-length blonde hair was worn straight and loose. Natural-looking makeup and a delicate gold chain completed the outfit.

An Approach to Feeling Strong

Hello! noted an earlier interview in which Jones discussed how her relationship with exercise had changed over time. She said her father had been a trainer. That made her and her family resistant to regular workouts when she was younger.

“I didn’t work out,” January Jones said of her 20s and 30s. She explained that she had still been active through activities such as tennis and swimming.

Her attitude shifted after she became a mother in 2011. January Jones said she wanted to “feel strong” after her body changed.

She later incorporated barre and Pilates into her routine. She also said she had gained muscle and had even gone up a clothing size, but – most importantly – she said she felt better about her body.

In other news, Donna Mills has revealed the disciplined fitness routine she follows to stay active and fit at 85.