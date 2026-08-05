Andrew Walker Has Fans Feeling Emotional After Sharing Why Hallmark Stars Live Felt ‘So Special’

As the curtain closed on the Hallmark Stars Live tour, Andrew Walker took a moment to reflect on the experience, and his heartfelt message is already striking a chord with fans.

Looking back on the whirlwind journey, the Hallmark favorite shared just how meaningful the past few weeks had been, expressing gratitude for the people he met, the memories he made, and the warm welcome he received in cities across the tour. His emotional reflection offered a glimpse into what made the experience feel special, highlighting the connections and unforgettable moments that made Hallmark Stars Live one to remember.

Walker Reflects on the First Ever Hallmark Stars Live Tour

“A few moments before we officially park the tour bus 🚌 ,” Walker wrote in the caption of his August 4 Instagram post. “From the stage to the bus, meeting so many incredible people, sharing a lot of laughs with this amazing cast, and somehow even leaving with a key to the city 🔑 .”

The actor continued, “What a way to spend these past few weeks. Thank you to every single person who came out, welcomed us into your cities, and made every show feel so special.”

“And to this cast and crew, I couldn’t have picked a better group to share the memories we’ll be talking about for a lifetime,” Walker added. “Hallmark Stars Live, you were one for the books 🤍.”

Fans in the comments who attended the live shows shared their appreciation for Walker and the rest of the Hallmark stars:

“My husband and I attended the show in Waukegan, and you were so, so gracious (and hilarious). Truly salt of the earth. Thank you for the core memory!!”

“We had such a great time in Reading! Laughed and cheered until I was half hoarse!”

“My mom, sister and I had THE best time at the show in Waukegan on Saturday! Your Dory fin and splits on the couch will never be forgotten. #iykyk Thanks so much to you and the others for doing this tour!”

“Thank you all for the sacrifices you made to make this happen! It was such a pleasure to meet you guys in Waukegan. Your joy was contagious! 😁.”

“The show was fantastic, I haven’t laughed so much in awhile. Thank you for coming to Detroit , and I enjoyed seeing all of you again. Hope you and the rest of you get to do this tour next year! 🫶🏻🤗❤️.”

“Aww! Thank you for being a part of such an incredible, heart-warming experience! Me, my mom, & mini-Andrew/mini-Paul had the time of our lives meeting you guys!! Thank you for making our night so special & one I’ll never forget! All the hugs & love!! 💕🎉🥰.”

All About This Year’s Hallmark Stars Live

Hallmark Stars Live is the network’s first-ever multi-city live fan tour, running from July 22 through August 2, 2026. “Hosted by fan-favorite Nikki DeLoach, this intimate 90-minute show brings together the Leading Ladies and Leading Men of Hallmark for never before heard stories, behind the scenes moments, heartfelt conversations, and plenty of laughter. See the stars you love in a whole new way—genuine, unscripted, and sharing the moments that shape the Hallmark world. It’s an experience every Hallmark fan will want to be part of,” per the official Hallmark Stars Live website.

Hallmark Stars Live Week 1 Lineup:

During Week 1, they visited visited Carteret, NJ, Woonsocket, RI, New Haven, CT, Albany, NY, and Morristown, NJ.

Hallmark Stars Live Week 2 Lineup:

Nikki DeLoach (Host)

Andrew Walker

Ashley Williams

Paul Campbell

Kimberley Sustad

During Week 2, they visited Reading, PA, Northfield, OH, Detroit, MI, Waukegan, IL, and Omaha, NE.